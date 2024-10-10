Anzeige
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Solventum Names Surgeon and Diagnostics Pioneer Dr. Ryan Egeland as Chief Medical Officer

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) announced today that Dr. Ryan Egeland, MD, has been named chief medical officer.

Dr. Egeland is responsible for leading Solventum's Global Medical and Clinical Affairs team, amplifying the voice of clinicians and patients. In this role, he will focus on fostering industry collaboration and identifying innovation and market expansion opportunities at the intersection of scientific rigor, clinical need, and commercial practicality. Dr. Egeland will report to Chris Barry, executive vice president and group president, Medical Surgical, Solventum.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Egeland to Solventum. With over two decades of experience in the research lab, operating room, and executive settings, his extensive experience and proven track record in clinical development strategy and execution will be invaluable as we advance our innovation pipeline and enhance patient care around the world," said Barry.

Dr. Egeland joins Solventum from Crossfire Medical, where he has been Chief Executive Officer since 2022. Previously, he served as the Head of Strategic Ventures and Chief Medical Officer for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI). Prior to his tenure at CSI, Dr. Egeland led teams in Business Development & Licensing, Medical & Scientific Affairs, and Product Marketing at Medtronic, Covidien, and ev3.

"I am thrilled to join Solventum. With products that offer profound clinical benefits and solutions that enhance provider efficiency and impact, we have a rare opportunity to help our customers enhance the patient experience and improve lives," said Dr. Egeland. "Through partnership, innovation, and dedication to the patients we serve Solventum and our customers, together, will shape the future of healthcare."

Dr. Egeland earned his M.D. from Harvard Medical School and was a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford, where he completed his Ph.D. and M.B.A. He trained in plastic and reconstructive surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and has worked in major academic hospitals and private clinics. He is a Board Member of Piraeus Medical and Vergent Bioscience.

About Solventum
At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better - while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

