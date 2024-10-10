Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 16:54 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Christopher Samuel

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Chairman / Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

b)

LEI

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)


GB00008910555

b)

Nature of the transaction

Bed and SIPP - existing shareholding into a SIPP.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Sale

Purchase

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.97034

12,583

£5.983

12,583

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-10-10

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.