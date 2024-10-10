Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
WKN: A3DNDM | ISIN: US76151R2067 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.10.24
22:00 Uhr
4,120 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
AXIL Brands, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. ("AXIL," "we," "us," "our," or the "Company") (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced financial and operational results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2024.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended August 31, 2024

  • Net Sales (revenue) of $5.85 million as compared to $6.1 million in the prior year period.

  • Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 71% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared to 76.1% for the prior year period.

  • Operating expenses as a percentage of sales were 73.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 73.3% for the prior year period.

  • Net Cash provided by operating activities was $897,318 as compared to $397,172 in the prior year period.

  • Net increase in cash was $894,848 as compared to $229,041 in the prior year period.

  • Weighted average dilutive shares was 6,172,379 compared to 18,622,597 in the prior year period.

  • As a result of the above, we reported a net loss of $109,805, and depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation of $310,759, for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a net income of $154,452 in the prior year period.

"The first quarter marked a strong start to the fiscal year for AXIL," commented Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Toghraie. "We achieved significant progress by expanding into new channels and diversifying our business mix. Our continued investment in innovation and the development of compelling new products for both domestic and international markets remain a priority. We are excited by the opportunities that lie ahead and remain committed to operational excellence and delivering value to our shareholders."

Results from Operations
AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
August 31,
2024		 May 31,
2024
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash $4,148,724 $3,253,876
Accounts receivable, net 599,150 509,835
Inventory, net 3,273,419 3,394,023
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 322,168 809,126
Total Current Assets 8,343,461 7,966,860
OTHER ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net 251,055 260,948
Intangible assets, net 347,942 309,104
Right of use asset 18,284 36,752
Deferred tax asset 231,587 231,587
Other assets 12,195 16,895
Goodwill 2,152,215 2,152,215
Total Other Assets 3,013,278 3,007,501
TOTAL ASSETS $11,356,739 $10,974,361
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable $1,373,106 $967,596
Customer deposits 74,053 154,762
Contract liabilities- current 938,498 905,311
Notes payable 144,257 146,594
Due to related party 53,505 11,798
Lease liability, current 18,650 36,752
Income tax liability 242,296 242,296
Other current liabilities 229,848 332,936
Total Current Liabilities 3,074,213 2,798,045
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities- long term 398,681 480,530
Total Long Term Liabilities 398,681 480,530
Total Liabilities 3,472,894 3,278,575
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 10) - -
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 31,133,500 and 42,251,750 shares issued and outstanding as of August 31, 2024 and May 31, 2024, respectively 3,113 4,225
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 450,000,000 shares authorized; 6,464,852 and 5,908,939 shares issued, issuable and outstanding as of August 31, 2024 and May 31, 2024, respectively 647 591
Additional paid-in capital 8,124,160 7,825,240
Accumulated deficit (244,075) (134,270)
Total Stockholders' Equity 7,883,845 7,695,786
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $11,356,739 $10,974,361
AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024 AND 2023
(UNAUDITED)
2024 2023
Sales, net $5,851,272 $6,106,269
Cost of sales 1,697,624 1,458,703
Gross profit 4,153,648 4,647,566
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Sales and marketing 2,669,471 3,206,841
Compensation and related taxes 190,648 279,989
Professional and consulting 947,849 426,775
General and administrative 486,382 560,204
Total Operating Expenses 4,294,350 4,473,809
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (140,702) 173,757
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Other income 2,266 9,835
Interest income 28,631 38,493
Interest expense and other finance charges - (1,644)
Other Income (Expense), Net 30,897 46,684
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (109,805) 220,441
Provision (benefit) for income taxes - 65,989
NET INCOME (LOSS) $(109,805) $154,452
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic $(0.02) $0.03
Diluted $(0.02) $0.01
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic 6,172,379 5,853,847


Diluted		 6,172,379 18,622,597
AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024 AND 2023
(UNAUDITED)
For the three months ended August 31, 2024
Common Stock Total
Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Additional Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders'
Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity
Balance, May 31, 2024 42,251,750 $4,225 5,908,939 $591 $7,825,240 $(134,270) $7,695,786
Stock options expense - - - - 72,632 - 72,632
Stock based compensation - - - - 225,232 - 225,232
Preferred Stock converted to Common Stock (11,118,250) (1,112) 555,913 56 1,056 - -
Net loss for the three months ended August 31, 2024 - - - - - (109,805) (109,805)
Balance, August 31, 2024 31,133,500 $3,113 6,464,852 $647 $8,124,160 $(244,075) $7,883,845
For the three months ended August 31, 2023
Common Stock Total
Preferred Stock Issued And Issuable Additional Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders'
Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity
Balance, May 31, 2023 250,000,000 $25,000 5,863,939 $586 $10,113,365 $(3,466,992) $6,671,959
Stock options expense - - - - 51,107 - 51,107
Net income for the three months ended August 31, 2023 - - - - - 154,452 154,452
Balance, August 31, 2023 250,000,000 $25,000 5,863,939 $586 $10,164,472 $(3,312,540) $6,877,518
AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024 AND 2023
(UNAUDITED)
August 31,
2024 2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss) $(109,805) $154,452
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 12,895 28,237
Bad debts 18,785 52,866
Stock-based compensation 297,864 51,107
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable (108,100) (91,736)
Inventory 120,603 (758,104)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 486,958 315,751
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 405,511 168,399
Other current liabilities (178,731) 438,006
Contract liabilities (48,662) 38,194
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 897,318 397,172
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of intangibles (41,840) -
Purchase of property and equipment - (50,960)
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (41,840) (50,960)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayment of equipment financing - (825)
Repayment of note payable (2,337) (17,254)
Advances (payments) from a related party 41,707 (99,092)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 39,370 (117,171)
NET INCREASE IN CASH 894,848 229,041
CASH - Beginning of period 3,253,876 4,832,682
CASH - End of period $4,148,724 $5,061,723
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest $- $1,644
Income taxes $- $-

About AXIL

AXIL (NYSE American) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit www.reviv3.com for the Reviv3® brand and, for the AXIL® brand, visit www.goaxil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "prepare," "should," and "focus," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control and may cause the Company's results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new products and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company's operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company's earnings; (vii) the Company's ability to engage in strategic partnerships and expand its distribution and retail channels; and (viii) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Hamas conflict, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:
AXIL Investor Relations Team
(888) 638-8883
investors@axilbrands.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
