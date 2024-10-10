duPont REGISTRY Group Appoints Michael Chapin as CEO of Petrolicious

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG), the trailblazer in the luxury and exotic automotive ecosystem, announces the appointment of Michael Chapin as Chief Executive Officer of Petrolicious, its world-famous home of classic and collector cars content. Founded in 2012, Petrolicious is known for creating the highest-quality videos for auto enthusiasts, with 142 million views on its YouTube channel alone.





Michael Chapin, CEO, Petrolicious





Chapin is a seasoned entrepreneur in the automotive industry and combines deep domain expertise with extensive experience in media, e-commerce, and startups. He was recently the founder and CEO of PartsHub, a cloud-based software product for the automotive aftermarket, which was acquired by SEMA, the Specialty Equipment Market Association.

Petrolicious hosts exclusive automotive documentaries, short films and original series that celebrate the art of automotive culture.

"The appointment of Michael to lead the reboot of Petrolicious is a major landmark in bringing back a name that means so much to many classic car enthusiasts," said Antoine Tessier, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group. "His unique background and boundless enthusiasm will play a great role in curating the essence of this valuable brand, and his team is tasked with recreating the kind of content that made its name over a decade ago."

Acquired in 2024 by the duPont REGISTRY Group, Petrolicious has been through several ownership transitions, now landing in a portfolio of veritable automotive aficionados including duPont REGISTRY, Canossa Events, Cavallino, FerrariChat, and Sotheby's Motorsport.

"From a young age, I was obsessed with taking cars apart and learning precisely how all the components worked," said Chapin, noting his college days as a race mechanic. "Then, later on professionally, my obsession shifted to building businesses instead of engines. Much like a racecar, every business is a complex series of systems and subsystems, all working in perfect harmony.

"Petrolicious inspired car enthusiasts around the world and it's important that we return to these core values of emotional storytelling. The love between a driver and their car is what transcends all cultures and backgrounds. It's what unites us."

About duPont REGISTRY Group

The heart of the Driven Lifestyle division, the duPont REGISTRY Group is the world's leading luxury ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of members worldwide nurtured over nearly four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont Registry, Canossa Events, Cavallino, Petrolicious, FerrariChat, and Sotheby's Motorsport.

About Petrolicious

Founded in 2012, Petrolicious is a leading platform dedicated to celebrating automotive culture and history through high-quality storytelling, film and media. It is known for producing award-winning automotive content that caters to classic car enthusiasts, capturing the essence of driving and design. With a focus on collector cars, Petrolicious connects automotive enthusiasts around the world with compelling narratives and insights into the world of vintage automobiles.

