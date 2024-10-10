Humworld Inc: Humhealth's Mobile App - Transforming Patient Care Through Technology

WIXOM, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / In today's fast-paced healthcare landscape, the Humhealth mobile app is a transformative tool that enhances patient care with role-specific features for patients, physicians, and clinical staff. Focusing on Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Humhealth empowers patients to take charge of their health while enabling providers to deliver personalized care effectively.









Features for Patients

The Humhealth mobile app offers a variety of goal-tracking features that enhance patient's wellness journey. Organized into distinct modules, it allows users to easily engage with their health data.

Physical Activities, The app enables patients to track various activities like walking, running, and swimming. Users can monitor step counts and set personalized fitness goals, promoting an active lifestyle. Integration with the Humhealth smartwatch enhances this by seamlessly collecting data on physical activities and sleep patterns.

Healthy Eating, Nutrition plays a vital role in wellness. Patients can snap a photo of their meal, and advanced AI algorithms analyze the image to determine its nutritional content. This tool accurately calculates calories, nutrients, and other essential information, helping patients maintain a balanced diet and promote better health outcomes.

Stress Management, Recognizing the impact of stress, the app includes assessments for stress levels and provides recommendations for interventions. This proactive approach helps patients manage stress effectively, enhancing overall well-being.

Sleep Management, Quality sleep is crucial for recovery, and the app allows users to track both deep and light sleep durations. By identifying sleep patterns, patients can make informed adjustments to improve sleep quality.

Hydration and Weight Management, The app calculates recommended water intake based on age, weight, and gender, emphasizing hydration's importance. For patients with chronic conditions like high cholesterol and hypertension, it assists in setting and tracking weight reduction goals, fostering healthier lifestyle choices.

Vital Readings Monitoring, Patients using the app can take vital readings including weight, blood pressure, blood glucose, SpO2, temperature, and ECG via Bluetooth connectivity. This real-time data collection enables comprehensive monitoring of the

patient's health status.

Features for Physicians and Clinical Staff

The Humhealth app is equally beneficial for physicians and clinical staff, providing them with the tools they need to deliver high-quality care. Clinicians can access detailed patient profiles, which include care plans, service summaries, and vital readings.

Patient Monitoring and Alerts, The app raises alerts for vital readings that fall outside the normal range, allowing healthcare providers to intervene promptly. Physicians can review this data in real-time, enabling them to take appropriate actions to ensure patient safety and well-being.

Enhanced Communication, Care team and patient can do real time texting, video call with end to end encryption, Through this the care team will be touch with the patient all the time.

Conclusion

The Humhealth mobile app marks a significant advancement in healthcare technology, bridging the gap between patients and providers, it enhances health monitoring and empowers patients to actively engage in their wellness journey. Humhealth promotes

proactive, patient-centered care, leading to better health outcomes for all.

