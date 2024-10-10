White Rock, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: NSU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on October 16 & 17, 2024.

Brooke Clements, President and CEO, will be presenting on October 16th at 14:20 pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2024/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

About North Shore Uranium Ltd.

North Shore Uranium Ltd. is working to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services