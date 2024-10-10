Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2024 17:10 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lambdatest, Inc.: LambdaTest Launches Screen Reader for Enhanced Accessibility Testing on Android Devices

LambdaTest introduces the Screen Reader feature, empowering developers to ensure mobile apps comply with WCAG standards, fostering inclusivity for users with disabilities.

Noida/San Francisco, Oct. 10, 2024, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform introduces the Screen Readerfeature, designed to facilitate manual accessibility testing on real Android devices. This new capability is essential for ensuring that mobile applications and websites comply with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), making them usable for specially-abled individuals, regardless of their device or browsing capabilities. With the Screen Reader feature, users can navigate through app elements using spoken user interface descriptions, closely mirroring the functionality provided by Google TalkBack.

Currently available in beta, the Screen Reader feature allows users to access this functionality seamlessly. To begin testing, users can simply select their desired device from the Real Devices section, upload their application, and enable the TalkBack feature from the toolbar. This ensures a comprehensive approach to accessibility testing, empowering developers to identify and address any compliance issues effectively. The feature supports several Android devices, including the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

In addition to touch gestures, users can also utilize keyboard shortcuts via a Bluetooth keyboard to interact with the UI while TalkBack is enabled. This dual navigation method guarantees full accessibility of websites, regardless of the approach taken by users.

"We are excited to introduce the Screen Reader (TalkBack) feature as part of our commitment to enhancing accessibility in mobile applications," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. "By enabling manual testing on real devices, we are empowering developers to create inclusive digital experiences that meet the diverse needs of all users."

For more information on the Screen Reader

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel software quality assurance platform that enables businesses to accelerate time to market through AI-powered cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

• Browser & App TestingCloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 5000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

• HyperExecutehelps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to reduce quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.