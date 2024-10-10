2nd Year Alliance with Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A.

Eurofins Discovery, an industry-leading provider of products and services for drug discovery research, announced today the renewal of its collaboration with Italy-based Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A., which is applying their internal AI platform to accelerate the identification of novel therapeutics.

This collaboration moves into a second year as a result of the combined strengths of Eurofins Discovery's DiscoveryOne comprehensive Integrated Drug Discovery capabilities with Dompé's powerful supercomputing AI platform. The combined strengths of Eurofins Discovery's capabilities and Dompé's AI Platform is an effective example of how Eurofins Discovery can progress drug discovery for companies that are utilizing internal AI platforms. Eurofins Discovery's Integrated Drug Discovery applies its capabilities in optimized, target-specific screening cascades, automated chemical synthesis, and high-quality data generation.

Eurofins Discovery has proven expertise in tackling novel biology, with a portfolio of over 12,000 off-the-shelf assays, and extensive experience in areas such as protein production, high-throughput screening (HTS), custom assay design, biophysics, translational biology, ADME, pharmacokinetics and synthetic and automated chemistry. An essential part of the collaboration is Eurofins Discovery's drug discovery expertise, which is instrumental in the design and execution of each project, while ensuring efficient progress across this multi-target program.

Dompé brings its Exscalate supercomputing and AI data analytics into a virtual screening platform with the power to evaluate trillions of molecules for each novel target. Eurofins Discovery is optimally positioned to support Dompé's approach to discovery, and researchers in similar pursuits of novel molecules, to accelerate research that will ultimately improve human health.

About Eurofins Discovery

Eurofins Discovery supports drug discovery research with over 23,000 products and services developed in 40+ years of industry leadership. Benefit from the strength of our solutions that revolutionize your drug discovery.

About Dompé farmaceutici

Dompé is a privately owned biopharmaceutical company with 130 years of history and expertise in life sciences. Headquartered in Milan, the company also has operations in Boston, and San Francisco. It conducts research activities as part of a network of leading global research centres and universities. Dompé uses a variety of next generation proprietary chemo and bioinformatic tools, including the Exscalate platform, one of the most powerful and cost-efficient intelligent supercomputing drug discovery platforms in the world.

www.dompe.com

