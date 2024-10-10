Global compliance software provider MCO (MyComplianceOffice) announced that the company has once again been ranked among the world's top risk and compliance technology solutions as part of the RiskTech100 2025 by global research and analysis firm Chartis Research, climbing to #44 on the list.

"We're thrilled to be acknowledged as an industry leader in the global risk and compliance technology marketplace through the rigorous Chartis benchmarking and assessment process," noted MCO CEO Brian Fahey. "As a company we will continue to focus on innovation so we can keep delivering better compliance to our client firms, enabling them to ensure that policies and procedures are effectively implemented and monitored, and regulatory compliance is maintained across the firm."

MCO helps firms with even the most complex regulatory obligations gain more efficient and effective compliance management while enabling cross-surveillance of the company's employee activities, transactional conflicts of interest, and third-party relationships on a single platform with a single source of data.

In August of 2024 MCO announced the acquisition of Pythagoras Solutions, strengthening MCO's third-party compliance capabilities and adding KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) solutions.

The Chartis RiskTech100 is a comprehensive independent study of the world's major players in risk and compliance technology. Rankings are based on functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, market presence and innovation, and focus on solutions, industry segments and success factors.

MCO was also recently recognized by Chartis as a category leader in the 2024 RiskTech Quadrants for Conduct Risk and Control Solutions and Enterprise GRC Solutions, noting that "in a crowded GRC ecosystem, MyComplianceOffice has distinguished itself with an architecture and go-to-market (GTM) approach anchored by scalability." Read more.

Read the full RiskTech100 2025 report here.

About MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

MCO provides compliance management software on a single platform that 1400+ companies across 105+ countries use to reduce the risk of misconduct and effectively oversee regulatory obligations. It is the only fully integrated compliance management platform that uses a global company and security master dataset to identify conflicts across transactions, employees, and third parties and provide evidence of regulatory compliance.

Learn more at mycomplianceoffice.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010642767/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Lisa Deschamp, VP Global Marketing

MyComplianceOffice

lisa.deschamp@mycomplianceoffice.com