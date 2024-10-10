A new policy paper from the African Policy Research Institute (APRI) recommends that Africa adopt a regionalized PV strategy to successfully integrate into the global solar value chain. It warns that without a coordinated approach, individual countries are unlikely to integrate into the global market. APRI is recommending a regionalized solar strategy in Africa to support the development of a competitive PV industry on the continent. The institute's new policy paper, "Solar photovoltaic manufacturing in Africa: Opportunity or mirage?," analyzes data on critical materials, trade and investment ...

