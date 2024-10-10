Insurtech Mylo Partners with the International Franchise Association to Bring Insurance to 1,000 Emerging Franchises

Mylo to empower franchisees with insurance solutions needed for success

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Insurtech leader Mylo today announced its membership in the International Franchise Association (IFA), the world's largest franchising membership organization with 60+ years of experience advancing franchisors, franchisees and franchise suppliers. As an insurance supplier partner, Mylo will offer expert insurance solutions to approximately 1,000 emerging franchises in early-stage growth across industries that include restaurants, business services, retail, fitness and more.

Building on a history of protecting small business owners, Mylo combines proven expertise with award-winning technology to meet the specialized needs of both franchisors and franchisees. Franchisors will be able to ensure the success of their franchisees while tapping into a potential new revenue stream. And franchisees can quickly find the best value in coverage from top carriers through Mylo's digital guided insurance shopping experience and agents who specialize in their industry.

"We're proud to partner with the IFA because we're both dedicated to protecting the success of small business owners," said David Embry , CEO of Mylo. "We look forward to empowering franchisees to focus on growth while we make it easy to find the right coverage through our technology and franchise insurance experts."

Whether franchisees shop online or with a licensed expert, Mylo's patented Mind of Mylo insurance intelligence technology recommends ideal coverage, matches needs with carrier appetites and finds policies that offer the best combination of coverage and price.

To learn more about Mylo, please visit choosemylo.com .

About Mylo:

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com .

About the International Franchise Association:

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 806,270 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.7 million direct jobs, $858.5 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

