Antea Group: Addressing Workplace Burnout Amidst the War for Talent

World Mental HealthDay 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Antea Group



Employers are currently facing two serious issues: an increasing risk of workplace burnout and an ongoing war for talent.

As organizations grapple with these challenges, the role of EHS professionals has never been more critical. Positioned at the intersection of workplace safety and employee wellness, environmental health and safety (EHS) experts are uniquely equipped to craft strategies that not only mitigate the risk of burnout, but also foster a culture of well-being and resilience that will appeal to in-demand talent.

We've put together this short guide, complete with examples of what Antea Group is doing, to help ensure your organization is proactively addressing these challenges.

Understanding burnout

While the term "burnout" is commonly used to describe simply feeling tired at the end of the day, the actual syndrome of burnout is far more serious. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines burnout as a syndrome "resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed."

There are three pervasive characteristics of workplace burnout:

Feeling fatigued at work Emotional and mental detachment from one's job Feeling ineffective and unaccomplished

Negative impacts of burnout

When left unchecked, burnout can negatively impact both the employee and employer.

Prolonged stress is a contributing factor for chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease. People who struggle with prolonged stress may also adopt negative coping behaviors such as reduced physical activity or substance dependency.

Burnt-out employees are less likely to be engaged with their work, which may put them at greater risk of underperforming or quitting. When burnout leads to a high volume of turnover, it can damage organizational reputation, making it harder to attract top talent and retain customers.

Gender-specific considerations in tackling burnout

Women in particular face unique challenges that can exacerbate the risk of burnout. These challenges often stem from pay discrepancy, societal expectations, and disparity in domestic workloads - particularly for those juggling childcare, eldercare, and/or navigating personal health challenges such as menstruation, pregnancy, or menopause. The pressure of managing these responsibilities alongside professional demands can lead to an elevated stress level that impactsboth well-being and work performance.

Employers should adopt strategies that recognize and address these unique pressures. Some options to consider include:

Flexible working hours: Enable rkers to structure their work around personal responsibilities. This flexibility can be a lifeline for those balancing multiple roles as it allows them to maintain productivity without sacrificing their health or family commitments.

Inclusive healthcare benefits: Provide comprehensive healthcare benefits that cover a wide range of services, from reproductive health to support for menopausal symptoms. Easy access to healthcare not only supports physical well-being but also offers peace of mind, which is crucial for mental health.

Childcare benefits: Recent data shows that child care benefits, such as stipends or on-site childcare, effectively pay for themselves. This can significantly reduce the stress associated with securing reliable and affordable childcare, enabling parents to focus more fully on their work.

In addition to these benefits, creating an inclusive workplace culture that values and supports diversity can make a substantial difference. Establish programs that connect women with mentors and support networks within the organization, and ensure women have equal opportunities for advancement and development. Addressing any gender disparities in leadership and growth opportunities can mitigate feelings of stagnation and undervaluation, which contribute to burnout.

Proactive Employer Initiatives to Prevent Burnout

Creating a supportive work environment that prioritizes the health and well-being of employees has the twofold benefit of building a stable workforce while also creating an environment that appeals to top talent.

The work environment matters for employee wellness, and that's something Antea Group takes seriously. "We invest in the well-being of employees because we believe if employees live well, they also work well.?If they have the resources to support living their best life - they will bring that positive and productive energy to the workplace as well," shares Rosanna Ouelette-Pesicka, Chief People Officer at Antea Group.

She continues, "We focus on the whole person - not just what they can do for us at Antea Group.? Employees are more engaged and focused on work if they feel we care about them and support them through life events. We believe both our health and safety and wellness culture bleeds over to the home life and employees taking care of themselves on and off the job."

Below, you can find more proactive measures to mitigate the risk of burnout.

Promote a culture of health and safety

Encourage a holistic approach to employee well-being that integrates both physical and mental health. This includes regular health and wellness check-ins and providing resources and education on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Foster open communication

Create channels for employees to express their concerns and suggestions without fear of repercussion. Regular feedback sessions, anonymous surveys, and open forums can cultivate a culture where employees feel heard and valued.

Champion work-life balance

Encourage employees to take their full lunch breaks, utilize their vacation days, and disconnect from work after hours. Setting clear boundaries between work and personal time can help prevent burnout.

Get personal

Personalized wellness programs are essential for addressing the diverse needs and backgrounds of employees. It's important to offer a range of wellness options, from fitness memberships and mental health support to financial counseling and nutritional advice. Providing a variety of resources ensures that there's something beneficial for everyone.

In fact, that's exactly Antea Group's approach. With measures like an annual engagement survey, full benefits at 20 hours per week, a focus on work life balance, a hybrid work stipend, and a comprehensive wellness program, Antea Group ensures there is something for everyone, and that mental health is a focus.

"Mental health is a huge part of our wellness plan. For example, we have our Learn to Live program, which gives employees 24/7 access to online mental health programs and provides essential resources both personally and professionally," shares Ouelette-Pesicka. "Our online cooking class program, Launch My Health, with its 'food as medicine' motto, and Wellbeats, which gives employees around the clock access to fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness classes further underscore our commitment to fostering a healthy, balanced, and engaged workforce."

Programs like this go a long way toward empowering employees to take care of themselves outside of work to bring their best self to work. Not sure where to start? Use surveys and health assessments to gather information about employees' health preferences and challenges. This will help you develop and customize programs that are the most relevant and impactful for your employees.

Total Worker Health

The Total Worker Health (TWH) program, an initiative of The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), helps employers address the intrinsic link between work, health, and safety.

The program advocates for a holistic and systemic approach to workplace health, emphasizing that:

Health, safety, and work are intimately related. Workplace systems and organization can significantly impact workers' abilities to engage in healthy behaviors. Integrating individual health and organizational health interventions can lead to improved health and safety outcomes for workers and their families.

Employers adopting the TWH approach recognize that interventions aimed at improving work-life balance and reducing work-life conflict are essential for sustainable workforce health and productivity.

Commit to Preventing Burnout

Investing in your employees' well-being is a long-term business investment that pays dividends. An Oxford University study found that "companies with higher well-being show a superior return on assets, generate higher profits, and command higher valuations."

EHS professionals have a unique opportunity to lead the charge in preventing burnout and investing in the holistic well-being of your employees - and your company's future.

Ready to make a positive impact on your workplace. Learn more about how Antea Group's Health and Safety services can help.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com