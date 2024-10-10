Vorboss joins FiberLocator database in its recent expansion to the UK and European markets, now covering 60 international carriers

FiberLocator, the US's most prominent fibre data platform, has announced the addition of Vorboss, a dedicated fibre network for London business, to its comprehensive database. The addition of this data allows international professionals to uncover available fibre networks in London through the FiberLocator online platform.

"It's great for businesses expanding into London that FiberLocator has added Vorboss to its database," says Lauren Knight, Senior Account Director at Vorboss. "We're here to meet the increased demand for bandwidth in the capital, and FiberLocator will help organisations around the world find the connection they need here."

The addition of Vorboss data comes only weeks after FiberLocator announced its official debut to the UK and European fibre market. Vorboss joins 15 other networks in the UK and Europe on the platform, making a global total of 60.

"With its dedicated fibre network serving London, Vorboss is a must-have carrier for FiberLocator as we increase our European coverage. Beyond the obvious business synergies, it is gratifying to work with a partner who shares our values," said Mike Iapalucci, Vice President of FiberLocator. "Vorboss's commitment to recruiting women into the industry aligns well with our value statement, which starts with 'I' for Inclusion and Innovation. We are proud to offer Vorboss connectivity data to FiberLocator subscribers."

FiberLocator will be attending Capacity Europe in London on 15 17 October 2024.

About Vorboss

The Vorboss network is engineered for reliability, designed to serve London's most demanding business customers, now and long into the future. Vorboss owns its network and service end-to-end, and offers 10Gbps, 25Gbps and 100Gbps connections, with simple, transparent pricing. Vorboss is part of the Fern Trading Group, advised by Octopus Investments.

About FiberLocator

FiberLocator, a CCMI company, is an invaluable resource guide for developing a custom fibre network, planning data center sites, locating on-net buildings and more. Carriers, enterprises, agents, commercial real estate brokers and other professionals can maximize their communications ROI with maps, data, consulting, and procurement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010277422/en/

Contacts:

Maggie Lasley, CCMI

mlasley@ccmi.com