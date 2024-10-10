ON1 Announces the Release of Photo RAW 2025: A Breakthrough in AI-Driven Photo Editing

The software launches a new era of automation and intelligent editing for photographers

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / ON1, a leader in professional photo editing software, today announced the release of ON1 Photo RAW 2025, the latest version of its flagship raw photo editor. This release is set to revolutionize photographers' workflows, utilizing cutting-edge generative AI and depth-aware editing for unprecedented creative control and efficiency.

Revolutionizing Retouching with AI-Powered Tools

With the integration of advanced generative AI tools, ON1 Photo RAW 2025 significantly enhances content-aware editing. The newly introduced Generative Erase and crop tool innovations allow photographers to remove large distractions-people, cars, signs-and fill in the missing areas with natural, realistic results.

Depth Masks-a tool powered by advanced AI models-gives users control over image depth like never before. By detecting the depth within a scene, the software allows for the selective application of effects and adjustments based on that depth for more natural applications of lens blur and other effects.

Streamlined Editing for Faster, Professional Results

In addition to new AI features, ON1 Photo RAW 2025 also introduces a suite of tools designed to simplify everyday editing tasks. These include automatic detection and removal of common distractions such as sensor dust and power lines-a highly anticipated addition that promises to save users time and effort during post-production.

Photographers will appreciate the enhanced color editing capabilities with the introduction of two new filters:

Edit Color Filter : Precise adjustments to hue, saturation, and brightness within specific color ranges, offering an unparalleled level of control.

Match Color Filter: Apply the color profile of one image to another, opening new possibilities for style matching and creating consistent aesthetics across multiple images.

Enhanced Photo Organization

The introduction of Target Albums and Stacking further enhances photo organization in ON1 Photo RAW. Target Albums enables users to set an album as a destination and quickly add photos with a shortcut key, streamlining the sorting and organization of large photo collections.

The new Stacking feature helps reduce clutter by grouping similar shots-such as bursts or brackets-together, speeding up the photo culling process and providing a more efficient workflow.

Pricing

ON1 Photo RAW MAX 2025, including plugin capabilities for Photoshop, Lightroom, Capture One, and other leading platforms, is available for $149.99 as an upgrade (or $169.99 for new customers). For users seeking standalone functionality, ON1 Photo RAW 2025 is priced at $79.99 for upgrades (or $99.99 for new customers).

Additionally, the software is available as part of the ON1 Plus Subscription Plan, which includes access to all ON1 editing applications, plugins, and future software updates.

About ON1

ON1 is a leading developer of advanced photo editing tools under the ON1 brand. Based in Portland, Oregon, the company is dedicated to empowering photographers with innovative solutions that streamline workflows while offering complete creative control. For more information about ON1 Photo RAW 2025, please visit https://www.on1.com/products/photo-raw/. For all media or sales inquiries, please contact ON1 directly.

