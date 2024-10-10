L.A. Fashion Weekend Partners With Hollywood Production Center to Create Los Angeles' First Fashion-Forward Co-Working Space

'The Experience' at L.A. Fashion Weekend Unveils a Groundbreaking Fashion Hub at Hollywood Production Center on Oct. 11, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / L.A. Fashion Weekend (LAFW) is excited to announce its collaboration with Hollywood Production Center (HPC) to introduce Los Angeles' first-ever fashion-forward co-working space, marking a new chapter for the fashion community in Hollywood. HPC is now the official home of L.A. Fashion Weekend, setting the stage for a unique blend of fashion, beauty, entertainment, and creative collaborations in the heart of Los Angeles.





The innovative co-working space, part of LAFW's new initiative, offers an immersive environment for designers, stylists, and fashion entrepreneurs to connect, create, and thrive. Featuring flexible, private office options starting at $500 per month, HPC's fashion-forward co-working space aims to provide an affordable and inspirational solution for industry professionals looking to establish their presence in one of the world's most dynamic fashion capitals.

A Hub for Fashion Innovation

"We are thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind fashion co-working space at Hollywood Production Center," said CEO of L.A. Fashion Weekend Mikey Koffman. "This partnership is about more than just a physical location - it's about creating a vibrant community where creativity, fashion, and wellness intersect, offering a platform for growth and collaboration."

The new space, branded as "The Style House Hollywood," will debut with a series of exclusive activations, networking events, and panel discussions designed to celebrate the fusion of fashion, beauty, and wellness. With leading industry names such as Malibu Road, Lisa Smith Jewels, Bold Swim, and an exclusive appearance by D'Amelio Footwear, the launch is set to redefine the way fashion professionals work and network in Los Angeles.

Unveiling 'The Experience' at L.A. Fashion Weekend

The two-day launch event will feature curated activations, including live photoshoots, panel discussions with industry leaders, and wellness experiences at Under Pressure Hyperbarics in Beverly Hills.

Highlights include:

Friday, Oct. 11:

7 p.m.: Open Bar Cocktail Reception and specialty brews by Leafy Beans Coffee

8 p.m.: Panel Discussion on "How Female Leaders Are Navigating Business in a Post-Pandemic World" featuring Lucy Mardonovich (Hollywood Production Center), Tiffany Asamoah (Bold Swim), Alexandra Scoggin (NFusion Capital), and Heidi D'Amelio (D'Amelio Footwear).

9-10 p.m.: LIVE photoshoot installation and Style House Magazine Launch.

Wellness Activations by Samm Wixon Wellness: Guests can explore health and wellness services curated by Samm Wixon Wellness, adding a holistic dimension to the evening's activities.

Saturday, Oct. 12, from 12-3 p.m. PDT: Wellness Event at Under Pressure Hyperbarics

Wellness Activations: Experience cutting-edge health services, including peptides, IV therapies, and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy sessions at Under Pressure Hyperbarics.

VIP Health Services: Guests can access advanced services such as chemical peels, microneedling, and Lipotrophic shots.

Fashion Meets Film: The Perfect Backdrop at HPC

Hollywood Production Center is known for its state-of-the-art production facilities and dynamic environment, making it an ideal partner for L.A. Fashion Weekend. This collaboration not only offers a unique setting for fashion events but also solidifies HPC's reputation as a hub for innovation, blending the worlds of entertainment and fashion.

"Hollywood Production Center is proud to partner with L.A. Fashion Weekend and establish ourselves as Los Angeles' first dedicated fashion co-working space," said HPC representative Lucy Mardonovich. "This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to support creative professionals by offering a versatile space where fashion and film can converge."

About L.A. Fashion Weekend:

L.A. Fashion Weekend (LAFW) is a premier fashion event series in Los Angeles, showcasing the city's vibrant fashion scene. With a focus on supporting emerging and established designers, LAFW provides a platform for creative talents to thrive through curated runway shows, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

About Hollywood Production Center:

Hollywood Production Center (HPC) is a leading full-service facility that provides high-end production spaces and co-working solutions for the entertainment industry. With multiple locations across Los Angeles, HPC supports a variety of creative endeavors, including film, television, and now fashion, offering a dynamic space for innovation and collaboration.

