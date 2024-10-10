Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2024 18:02 Uhr
37 Leser
ATS Technic's Planned Hangar at DWC to Set a Benchmark in Sustainable Aviation Infrastructure

Facility to reduce carbon emissions by up to 60% and incorporate design features aligned with LEED certification standards

DUBAI, ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / ATS Technic, the UAE's first independent EASA-certified provider of line maintenance and logistics services for various aircraft types, is set to raise the bar for sustainable aviation infrastructure with the construction of a new aluminum-based hangar at Dubai South. Developed in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the facility will be the first of its kind at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) and will serve as a model for eco-friendly aviation facilities in the region.

ATS Technic Logo

ATS Technic Logo

"Our decision to build an aluminum hangar at DWC reflects ATS Technic's dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility," said Mahdi Altahaineh, CEO of ATS Technic. "By prioritizing low-carbon materials and world-leading green building principles, we're not only reducing our environmental footprint but also that of our customers and the industry as a whole."

The facility will be constructed primarily using aluminum, resulting in a reduction of construction-related carbon emissions by up to 60% compared to traditional steel. Aluminum has a high strength-to-weight ratio, which allows it to withstand heavy loads and maintain structural integrity with fewer materials and smaller foundations. Additionally, aluminum's natural resistance to corrosion minimizes the need for frequent maintenance or replacement, reducing long-term environmental costs over the hangar's lifecycle. By incorporating recycled and low-carbon aluminum alongside efficient construction methods and innovative design, the project further minimizes environmental impact.

Additional noteworthy sustainability features include:

  • LEED Building Standards: Constructed in accordance with LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) guidelines, the hangar meets global benchmarks for energy efficiency and sustainable building design.

  • Energy Efficiency: The design incorporates modern insulation and ventilation systems that reduce energy consumption, lowering the carbon footprint of day-to-day operations.

Key sustainable design elements incorporated in the hangar will set a new standard for aviation facilities in the region, positioning ATS Technic and the UAE as leaders in green aviation infrastructure.

The facility is expected to be operational in 2025, with the unique building number AC-MRO-1.

Contact Information

Mohammed Alsheikh
compliance@ats-technic.com

SOURCE: ATS Technic

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
