Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
10.10.2024 18:02 Uhr
Hair Growth Meets Hydration with the Launch of Shedavi's Length2O Aquaholic Moisture Duo

Shedavi offers nature-powered hair care that works inside and out. It is formulated with vitamins and natural ingredients to grow healthy, textured hair.

NORTH ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Leading holistic hair care brand Shedavi is announcing the release of its Length2O Aquaholic Moisture Shampoo and 5-in-1 Moisture Conditioner. Meticulously crafted for women seeking strong, deeply hydrated hair, the rich formulas offer uncompromising quality, safety, and effectiveness. The shampoo and conditioner duo joins Shedavi's suite of hair care products, including their iconic scalp growth elixir oil and hair growth vitamins.

Shedavi's Length2O Aquaholic Moisture Shampoo and 5-in-1 Moisture Conditioner Duo

Key Benefits:

Shedavi's Length2O Aquaholic Moisture Shampoo and 5-in-1 Moisture Conditioner are enriched with:

  • Omega 3 & 6-packed sesame seeds to invigorate the scalp, promoting healthy hair

  • growth.

  • Xylitol that moisturizes, revitalizes, and maintains a pristine scalp with antimicrobial benefits.

  • Baobab to deeply hydrate, strengthen fragile strands, and tame frizz.

  • Biotin to boost keratin production for stronger, more vibrant hair.

Like all Shedavi products, the Length2O Aquaholic Moisture Shampoo and 5-in-1 Moisture Conditioner are crafted with zero compromises. This means they are:

  • Nature-Powered: Enriched with vitamins and the best ingredients from around the world to grow, strengthen, and nourish hair from the inside out.

  • Clean & Conscious: Free from sulfates, parabens, mineral oils, and formaldehyde.

  • Ethically Crafted: Vegan, cruelty-free, and packaged in bottles made from 100% recycled materials.

  • Proudly Black Woman-Owned: Formulated specifically to nourish and celebrate natural, textured, curly, and 4C hair.

"My passion for healthy, vibrant hair led me to create a holistic hair growth system that celebrates beauty in every strand. Through meticulous research and development, I founded Shedavi to empower women on their journey to healthy, textured hair-setting a new gold standard in the industry. Eight years ago, I proudly hand-crafted the first batch of our best-selling hair oil, and today, I'm thrilled to unveil the next chapter in the Shedavi story with the Length2O Aquaholic Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner. These products are for the moisture-obsessed! The formulas were specifically developed to pull in water and moisture while promoting thicker, longer hair. Now our customers can fully embrace the benefits of growth and hydration, elevating their everyday hair care routine into a celebration of their beauty." - Elizabeth Davis, CEO, Founder, & Proprietress of Shedavi.

The Length2O Aquaholic Moisture Shampoo and 5-in-1 Moisture Conditioner are now available for presale online.

To celebrate the launch of this revolutionary product, Shedavi will offer 20% off of your first purchase using code AQUAHOLIC20. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.shedavi.com/ to shop now!

About Shedavi

For over a decade, Shedavi has been an innovator in hair growth and care products formulated with vitamins and natural ingredients for healthy, textured hair. We are a proud, black woman-owned business. Our story is rooted in a love for black hair and a relentless dedication to crafting safe, clean, and effective products.

Shedavi's hair care and growth products are perfect for hydrating and strengthening dry strands, without compromising on goodness. Our products use the best natural ingredients from around the world and are free from sulfates, parabens, mineral oils, and formaldehyde. Our products are also vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainably packaged, so you can feel good, look good, and be good.

Press Contact:

ally.dyck@seoplus.ca

SOURCE: Shedavi



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
