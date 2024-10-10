Regulatory News:

emeis (Paris:EMEIS) filed, today, its half-year financial report for the period starting on 1 January 2024 and ending on 30 June 2024, with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The half-year report can be consulted and downloaded from the Company's website at: www.emeis-group.com/en/shareholders-investors, Documentation Financial reports section.

It is also available at the Company's headquarter, emeis, Investor Relations Department, 12 rue Jean Jaurès, 92813 Puteaux Cedex.

An English version will soon be available on the Company's website.

About emeis

With nearly 78,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in around twenty countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.

Every year, emeis welcomes around 283,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our society, i.e, the increase in the number of people placed in a vulnerable position as a result of accidents, old age, or cases of mental illness.

emeis is 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

