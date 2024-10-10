Medicinal cannabis producer Bedrocan is returning to Canada

VEENDAM, Netherlands, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedrocan International, the world's most experienced producer of pharmaceutical-grade medicinal cannabis, is returning to the Canadian medicinal cannabis market. The company purchased a facility in Scarborough, the former home of Bedrocan in Canada, and was recently granted a cultivation license by Health Canada. These steps fulfil Bedrocan's long-held promise of returning to Canada to grow standardised medicinal cannabis for Canadian patients. The company intends to start production in early 2025.

Bedrocan is solely focused on producing medicinal cannabis and is known for its high-quality cannabis products with consistent levels of THC and CBD. Bedrocan's CEO Jaap Erkelens on Bedrocan's attention to patients: "We have had a strictly pharmaceutical approach since our foundation in 2003. We use the knowledge we have acquired in more than twenty years of business to produce cannabis products that benefit patients exclusively. In the same vein as prescribing physicians, patients want a reliable, standardised product with the same therapeutic effect time after time."

The intention is for Bedrocan to bring several standardised cannabis products to the Canadian market of which the Bedrocan® product is the most well-known. The cannabis products will be distributed through a third party via the medical sales channel to registered patients.

Bedrocan was previously active in Canada but ceased its activities after a partnership with Canopy Growth was terminated. Bedrocan has always expressed its intention to return to Canada one day. "We are thrilled to be coming back to Canada," said Erkelens. "We look forward to serving patients in Canada and positively impacting the Canadian healthcare landscape."

