Shamrock Residential 2022-1 DAC (the "Issuer") has notified noteholders of two key issues identified by Mars Capital Finance Ireland DAC ("Mars"), the administrator of 51.2% of the mortgage loans in the portfolio.

An administrative error affected 382 ECB Tracker Mortgage Loans (estimated at 11.2% of total loans in the portfolio), where interest rate changes were not applied since November 2022, leading to a shortfall in collections. Mars will apply the corrected rates from November 2024, with no retroactive interest collection, and is willing to discuss with the Issuer regarding indemnification of shortfalls amounts (estimated as of November 2024 at €675,000). No borrower will be asked to make a payment with regards to the corrected interest rate until January 2025.

Additionally, Mars has not increased the variable rates for 793 borrowers (estimated at 30.5% of total borrowers in the portfolio) which had been under specific financial arrangements. These borrowers will transition to the current applicable rates, potentially increasing monthly payments and affecting repayment performance.

The interest payments on the rated notes have been made on a timely basis as of the last interest payment date (September 2024). At this time, KBRA does not expect that the above-mentioned issues will, in and of themselves, affect the ratings on the seven classes of notes outstanding under the transaction. KBRA continues to actively monitor the transaction and is in discussions with Mars to fully assess the implications.

