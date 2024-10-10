Farient Advisors CEO Robin Ferracone and COO R.J. Bannister Named NACD Directorship 100 Honorees

The NACD Directorship 100 List recognizes the most influential corporate directors and governance experts in the boardroom

Robin Ferracone, founder and CEO, and R.J. Bannister, chief operating officer and partner at Farient Advisors, have been named to the annual National Association of Corporate Directors' 2024 NACD Directorship 100-the most influential peer-nominated leaders in the boardroom and corporate governance community.

"It's an honor to again be included on NACD's Directorship 100 list," said Ferracone. "As founder and CEO of Farient Advisors, I lead a team of compensation and governance experts responsible for some of the most cutting-edge research and development of best practices in the field. This work is more important than ever as boards look to carefully navigate issues around good corporate governance and shareholder relations. NACD's recognition of this work and its importance to board directors is greatly appreciated by myself and my team at Farient."

"Inclusion in the Directorship 100 list is a major recognition," said Bannister. "With compensation and governance playing such decisive roles in executive talent retention and recruitment, and the need for enhanced shareholder relations, what we do at Farient is vital, and it's incredible to help lead such a strong team."

With more than three decades of experience as a consultant and thought leader, Ferracone is the author of "Fair Pay, Fair Play: Aligning Executive Performance and Pay, " the seminal book on pay-for-performance alignment. She is currently on the board of directors at The Woodlands Financial Group (TWFG), where she serves as chair of the compensation committee. She is also on the board of WildAid, a global conservation nonprofit, and was on the board of directors of Trupanion, Inc., where she chaired the compensation committee.

In addition, Ferracone is trustee emeritus of Duke University and serves on the board of 50/50 Women on Boards. She is often featured as an expert source on compensation and governance issues in leading industry and business publications, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and Agenda among others. Ferracone is a member of Women Corporate Directors (WCD), YPO Gold, and the Trusteeship.

Bannister, who joined Farient as COO and partner in 2020, has 30-plus years of experience consulting to the S&P 1500 and large private companies representing the board's compensation committee or management, and sometimes both parties. Before joining Farient, Bannister was the founder and CEO of Bannister Group LLC, an executive compensation and total rewards consultancy he founded in 2019 after retiring as a managing director from Willis Towers Watson.

Bannister is frequently featured in leading industry and business publications as an expert on compensation and governance issues, particularly around the alignment of pay programs with business strategy with a focus on talent development and retention. His deep analysis of industry and compensation trends and understanding of sophisticated financial, market, and compensation analytics inform his insights for boards, management, investors, and other stakeholders.

