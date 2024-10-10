Amerisafe Moving Services Offers 30% Discount and Donation Support to Hurricane Milton Victims in Florida

Florida Residents Affected by Hurricane Milton to Receive Discounted Moving Services, with a Portion of Deposits Donated to The Feeding America Network

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Milton, Amerisafe Moving Services is extending a helping hand to those impacted in Florida. Recognizing the urgent need for relocation and storage solutions, the company is offering a 30% discount on all moving services for families whose homes have been affected by the storm.





Amerisafe Relief Milton

Relief after hurricane Milton





This discount applies to any moves, whether it's transporting furniture to a new home or moving belongings to a storage unit for safekeeping during the recovery process.

"We understand the stress and upheaval that families are facing during this difficult time," said Frank Lucido, President of Amerisafe Moving Services. "We want to ease the burden in any way we can by providing affordable and reliable moving options, so families can focus on what matters most-recovering and rebuilding."

In addition to the discount, Amerisafe Moving Services will donate a portion of all deposits received from these moves to The Feeding America Network, a vital organization working tirelessly to provide food and relief to those affected by disasters like Hurricane Milton.

Amerisafe Moving Services remains committed to standing with the Florida community as it recovers from this disaster and encourages anyone in need of moving or storage services to reach out for assistance.

For more information or to book a move, please contact: Amerisafe Moving Services Inc.

Phone: 1877-412-1344

Email: dispatch@nwmoving.com

Website: www.nwmoving.com

About Amerisafe Moving Services

Amerisafe Moving Services Inc. is a leading moving brokerage company that partners with independent carriers to provide top-quality moving services nationwide. With a focus on affordability, reliability, and customer care, Amerisafe ensures that clients' belongings are safely and efficiently moved to their new homes or storage locations.

Media Contact:

Frank Lucido

Amerisafe Moving Services Inc.

Phone: 561-770-1121

Email: info@nwmoving.com

Contact Information

Frank Lucido

President

dispatch@nwmoving.com

561-770-1121

SOURCE: Amerisafe Moving Services

View the original press release on newswire.com.