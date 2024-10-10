Jane Software Inc. Partners With Documo to Deliver Integrated Cloud Fax Solutions to Health and Wellness Providers

Improving healthcare communication with a seamless, secure, and efficient cloud fax integration

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Jane, a leading clinic management software and EMR, today announced a new strategic partnership with Documo, a premier cloud fax and document workflow platform. This partnership is designed to help health and wellness providers by offering secure, efficient faxing of patient documentation from inside Jane's software.

The integration will allow Jane users to integrate Documo's cloud fax technology into their EMR, eliminating time-consuming, error-prone fax workflows. Providers and staff in the U.S. and Canada will be able to send documentation to physicians, insurers, and other third parties directly from patient charts. The partnership also allows users to leverage the Documo portal for inbound fax capabilities, creating a unified fax experience for shared customers.

"Our mission is to 'Help the Helpers'-and our helpers have been telling us they need integrated fax to run their health practices. We're thrilled to partner with Documo, a company that shares our desire to make customer-friendly software that 'just works!'" said Laura Little, VP of Partnerships at Jane. "With Documo's cutting-edge fax technology, we can now provide our customers a secure, reliable, and frictionless outbound fax experience."

Integrating with Documo is part of Jane's ongoing commitment to listening to customer needs and providing delightful, genuinely helpful solutions. And for Documo, teaming up with Jane is a continuation of their goal to introduce their streamlined solutions to more healthcare providers.

"Joining forces allows us to integrate document workflow solutions to a broader network of healthcare providers," said Denis Whelan, CEO of Documo. "We are dedicated to reducing the crushing administrative burden that healthcare professionals have today, and this partnership is a significant step toward that goal."

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Seamless Workflow: Send outbound faxes directly within the Jane platform without the need for additional hardware or software.

Enhanced Security: Ensure all communications comply with HIPAA and other regulatory standards.

Cost Efficiency: Reduce expenses associated with traditional fax machines, paper, and maintenance.

Environmental Impact: Minimize paper usage, contributing to eco-friendly practices.

The integrated cloud fax feature has been available to all Jane users as of October 1st, 2024. For more information on this feature, please visit jane.app/integrations

About Jane

Jane is a clinic management software and EMR designed for health and wellness providers. Available online and on any device, Jane includes online booking, scheduling, insurance billing, patient documentation, integrated payments, telehealth, and more - all backed by an award-winning support team.

About Documo

Documo is a leading provider of cloud-based document workflow solutions, specializing in secure and efficient cloud fax services. Committed to innovation and compliance, Documo offers tools that modernize business communications and safeguard sensitive information across various industries.

Media Contacts:

For Jane:

Michelle Weatherby

Product Marketing Manager

michelle.weatherby@jane.app

For Documo:

Darren Boyton

Director, Product Marketing

darren.boynton@documo.com

888-966-4922

SOURCE: Documo, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.