Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - West Oak Gold Corp. (WO) has announced a name and symbol change to Silicon Metals Corp. (SI)

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on October 11, 2024.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on October 10, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

West Oak Gold Corp. (WO) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole Silicon Metals Corp. (SI)

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 11 octobre 2024

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 10 octobrere 2024. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : le 11 OCT 2024 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : WO New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : SI New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 82706E 10 4 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA82706E1043 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 95480A106/CA95480A1066

