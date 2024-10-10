Mobrium.com: Mobrium Launches Mobrium Academy: Professional Training and Certification Program for Employer Reputation Management

LOGAN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Mobrium, the original employer reputation management platform, is proud to announce the launch of Mobrium Academy, a comprehensive training and certification program designed to help HR professionals, employer brand managers and marketers master the art of managing their employer reputation on employee review platforms like Glassdoor and Indeed. As the importance of employer branding continues to rise, Mobrium Academy provides the foundational knowledge and best practices, backed by a decade of research necessary to thrive in today's competitive talent market.

With 92% of job-seeking Americans referencing employee reviews on sites like Glassdoor and Indeed, improving ratings and reviews has become critical for businesses looking to enhance recruiting, reduce turnover, and increase profitability.

The first Mobrium Academy course, titled Foundations of Employer Reputation Management, is based on the proven strategies outlined in Matt R. Vance's award-winning book, The Review Cycle.

With only a 10 hour time commitment and small price tag of $199, it is a must-have program for successful individuals and teams looking to efficiently elevate their knowledge and employer brand strategy.

In this course, professionals will master the four essential skills to improve employer reputation:

Legally Collect More Employee Reviews: Learn FTC-compliant strategies to gather more employee reviews, authentically strengthening your ratings across key platforms. Strategically Respond to Employee Reviews: Discover how to craft responses that increase application rates and positively influence application intent. Harvest Insights from Reviews: Gain the ability to extract meaningful insights from reviews to inform company culture change and your EVP. Leverage Reviews in Employer Branding: Seamlessly integrate employee feedback into your employer branding strategy to attract top talent that is aligned with your culture.

Bonus Resources

This Mobrium Academy course goes beyond basic training by including a library of 10 bonus materials valued at $450+ making it easy to apply the principles learned at any company in any industry, including:

A digital copy of The Review Cycle for in-depth guidance

Review Request Tracker to streamline feedback collection

Mobrium's Culture Perception Audit© for identifying employee feedback themes

And much more

Upon completion of the course, participants will earn a professional certificate in Employer Reputation Management, providing them with a valuable credential to advance their careers and help their organizations succeed in today's talent-driven market.

"We're excited to offer Mobrium Academy as a way for HR professionals to not only improve their employer branding but also to actively contribute to their company's growth," said Crista Vance, COO of Mobrium. "Mobrium Academy empowers participants to make a tangible impact on recruitment, retention, and profitability."

Enroll Today

Mobrium Academy is now open for enrollment. Visit mobrium.com/mobrium-academy for more information on the course and to begin your journey toward earning your professional certificate in employer reputation management.

About Mobrium

Mobrium is the original employer reputation management platform, providing HR professionals with the tools to automate employee review requests, monitor feedback and enhance employer branding. Win Glassdoor, Indeed and more with Mobrium. Visit mobrium.com to learn more.

