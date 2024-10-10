Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2024 20:02 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mobrium.com: Mobrium Launches Mobrium Academy: Professional Training and Certification Program for Employer Reputation Management

LOGAN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Mobrium, the original employer reputation management platform, is proud to announce the launch of Mobrium Academy, a comprehensive training and certification program designed to help HR professionals, employer brand managers and marketers master the art of managing their employer reputation on employee review platforms like Glassdoor and Indeed. As the importance of employer branding continues to rise, Mobrium Academy provides the foundational knowledge and best practices, backed by a decade of research necessary to thrive in today's competitive talent market.

With 92% of job-seeking Americans referencing employee reviews on sites like Glassdoor and Indeed, improving ratings and reviews has become critical for businesses looking to enhance recruiting, reduce turnover, and increase profitability.

The first Mobrium Academy course, titled Foundations of Employer Reputation Management, is based on the proven strategies outlined in Matt R. Vance's award-winning book, The Review Cycle.

With only a 10 hour time commitment and small price tag of $199, it is a must-have program for successful individuals and teams looking to efficiently elevate their knowledge and employer brand strategy.

In this course, professionals will master the four essential skills to improve employer reputation:

  1. Legally Collect More Employee Reviews: Learn FTC-compliant strategies to gather more employee reviews, authentically strengthening your ratings across key platforms.

  2. Strategically Respond to Employee Reviews: Discover how to craft responses that increase application rates and positively influence application intent.

  3. Harvest Insights from Reviews: Gain the ability to extract meaningful insights from reviews to inform company culture change and your EVP.

  4. Leverage Reviews in Employer Branding: Seamlessly integrate employee feedback into your employer branding strategy to attract top talent that is aligned with your culture.

Bonus Resources
This Mobrium Academy course goes beyond basic training by including a library of 10 bonus materials valued at $450+ making it easy to apply the principles learned at any company in any industry, including:

  • A digital copy of The Review Cycle for in-depth guidance

  • Review Request Tracker to streamline feedback collection

  • Mobrium's Culture Perception Audit© for identifying employee feedback themes

  • And much more

Upon completion of the course, participants will earn a professional certificate in Employer Reputation Management, providing them with a valuable credential to advance their careers and help their organizations succeed in today's talent-driven market.

"We're excited to offer Mobrium Academy as a way for HR professionals to not only improve their employer branding but also to actively contribute to their company's growth," said Crista Vance, COO of Mobrium. "Mobrium Academy empowers participants to make a tangible impact on recruitment, retention, and profitability."

Enroll Today
Mobrium Academy is now open for enrollment. Visit mobrium.com/mobrium-academy for more information on the course and to begin your journey toward earning your professional certificate in employer reputation management.

About Mobrium
Mobrium is the original employer reputation management platform, providing HR professionals with the tools to automate employee review requests, monitor feedback and enhance employer branding. Win Glassdoor, Indeed and more with Mobrium. Visit mobrium.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Mobrium PR
press@mobrium.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tdle1_aAlZc

SOURCE: Mobrium.com



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.