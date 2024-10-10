Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2024 20:02 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry Now Offering Sedation Dentistry for Children

LAKE GENEVA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry is pleased to announce the introduction of sedation dentistry services, providing a safe and comfortable dental experience for our young patients. This innovative approach is designed to help children who experience anxiety or fear about dental visits, have special needs, or require extensive dental treatment.

Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry

Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry

Why Sedation Dentistry?

Sedation dentistry uses medication to help children relax during dental procedures, making it easier for them to receive the care they need without fear or discomfort. This approach is ideal for children who may be nervous about their dental visits or who require multiple treatments in a single appointment.

"Sedation dentistry allows us to provide a calm and stress-free environment for our young patients," said Dr. Travis Lepera, a leading pediatric dentist at Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry. "We understand that a visit to the dentist can be intimidating for some children, especially those with special needs or those requiring extensive treatment. Our goal is to make every child feel comfortable and at ease, ensuring they receive the best possible care in a way that's both safe and effective."

Types of Sedation Offered

At Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry, we offer two types of sedation, tailored to meet the unique needs of each child:

  1. Nitrous Oxide (Laughing Gas): This mild sedative is inhaled through a small mask placed over the child's nose. It helps children relax during their dental procedure while remaining awake and responsive. Nitrous oxide is safe, effective, and wears off quickly after the treatment.

  2. Versed (Oral Liquid or Nasal Spray): Versed is a medication given to help children feel calm and relaxed during their dental visit. It is typically used for children who experience higher levels of anxiety or require more than laughing gas. Your child will remain awake but feel drowsy and at ease, helping to ensure a smooth and comfortable treatment.

  3. IV Sedation: For more extensive dental work, IV sedation is administered by a certified anesthetist. This type of sedation provides a deeper level of relaxation, ensuring that your child is comfortable and pain-free during the entire procedure.

The Benefits of Sedation Dentistry

Sedation dentistry offers several key benefits:

  • Ease Anxiety: Helps nervous or fearful children receive dental care in a calm and relaxed state.

  • Safety: Administered by experienced professionals, sedation ensures the highest standards of safety and care.

  • Pain-Free Experience: Sedation helps manage discomfort during dental procedures, making the experience more pleasant for the child.

  • Efficient Treatment: Sedation allows for multiple treatments to be completed in one visit, reducing the need for multiple appointments.

Our Sedation Dentistry Team

Our sedation dentistry team at Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry includes skilled pediatric dentists, certified anesthetists, and compassionate dental staff, all trained in the latest sedation techniques. We prioritize your child's safety and comfort, ensuring a positive dental experience every time they visit our office.

"At Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry, we are committed to providing a welcoming and stress-free environment for all our patients," added Dr. Travis. "With the introduction of sedation dentistry, we can now offer an even higher level of care, tailored to the individual needs of each child."

For more information about sedation dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please contact Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry at 262-248-1601 or visit our website at www.lakegenevapediatricdentistry.com.

Contact Information:

Jill K
PR
hi@featureddentist.com

SOURCE: Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.