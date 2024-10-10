Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry Now Offering Sedation Dentistry for Children

LAKE GENEVA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry is pleased to announce the introduction of sedation dentistry services, providing a safe and comfortable dental experience for our young patients. This innovative approach is designed to help children who experience anxiety or fear about dental visits, have special needs, or require extensive dental treatment.

Why Sedation Dentistry?

Sedation dentistry uses medication to help children relax during dental procedures, making it easier for them to receive the care they need without fear or discomfort. This approach is ideal for children who may be nervous about their dental visits or who require multiple treatments in a single appointment.

"Sedation dentistry allows us to provide a calm and stress-free environment for our young patients," said Dr. Travis Lepera, a leading pediatric dentist at Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry. "We understand that a visit to the dentist can be intimidating for some children, especially those with special needs or those requiring extensive treatment. Our goal is to make every child feel comfortable and at ease, ensuring they receive the best possible care in a way that's both safe and effective."

Types of Sedation Offered

At Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry, we offer two types of sedation, tailored to meet the unique needs of each child:

Nitrous Oxide (Laughing Gas): This mild sedative is inhaled through a small mask placed over the child's nose. It helps children relax during their dental procedure while remaining awake and responsive. Nitrous oxide is safe, effective, and wears off quickly after the treatment. Versed (Oral Liquid or Nasal Spray): Versed is a medication given to help children feel calm and relaxed during their dental visit. It is typically used for children who experience higher levels of anxiety or require more than laughing gas. Your child will remain awake but feel drowsy and at ease, helping to ensure a smooth and comfortable treatment. IV Sedation: For more extensive dental work, IV sedation is administered by a certified anesthetist. This type of sedation provides a deeper level of relaxation, ensuring that your child is comfortable and pain-free during the entire procedure.

The Benefits of Sedation Dentistry

Sedation dentistry offers several key benefits:

Ease Anxiety: Helps nervous or fearful children receive dental care in a calm and relaxed state.

Safety: Administered by experienced professionals, sedation ensures the highest standards of safety and care.

Pain-Free Experience: Sedation helps manage discomfort during dental procedures, making the experience more pleasant for the child.

Efficient Treatment: Sedation allows for multiple treatments to be completed in one visit, reducing the need for multiple appointments.

Our Sedation Dentistry Team

Our sedation dentistry team at Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry includes skilled pediatric dentists, certified anesthetists, and compassionate dental staff, all trained in the latest sedation techniques. We prioritize your child's safety and comfort, ensuring a positive dental experience every time they visit our office.

"At Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry, we are committed to providing a welcoming and stress-free environment for all our patients," added Dr. Travis. "With the introduction of sedation dentistry, we can now offer an even higher level of care, tailored to the individual needs of each child."

For more information about sedation dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please contact Lake Geneva Pediatric Dentistry at 262-248-1601 or visit our website at www.lakegenevapediatricdentistry.com.

