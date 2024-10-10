BEK TV to Broadcast Two Live Debates and One Interview Ahead of Election Day

In Addition, Ballot Measure Debates Available On-Demand

BISMARCK, ND / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / BEK TV is announcing that it will bring live coverage of two key debates that will shape the future of North Dakota. The ND Gubernatorial Debate will air live on Monday, October 14, at 7 p.m. CT. The ND Senatorial Debate will air live on Wednesday, October 16, at 7 p.m. CT. In addition, BEK TV will broadcast a One-on-One Interview with Trygve Hammer, candidate for U.S. House. Viewers can access BEK TV statewide over-the-air, on cable and satellite providers, or they can stream live and on-demand on their mobile or favorite streaming device via the BEK TV+ app. Reruns of both debates will air throughout the week.

In the two-hour North Dakota Gubernatorial Debate, the three candidates will be asked several questions, crafted around the key issues that North Dakotans are talking about. Kelly Armstrong (R), Merrill Piepkorn (D), and Michael Coachman (I) will be given equal amounts of time to answer questions from moderators Steve Bakken and Joel Heitkamp. Bakken is the former Mayor of Bismarck and a current Burleigh County Commissioner. Heitkamp is a former state legislator. Both also are long-time radio talk show hosts.

Two days later, on October 16, BEK TV will host the live one-hour debate for the U.S. Senate race. Incumbent Senator Kevin Cramer (R) will face off against Katrina Christiansen (D). This debate also will be moderated by Bakken and Heitkamp.

One hour prior to the Senatorial Debate, at 6 p.m. CT, BEK TV will broadcast a One-on-One Interview with Trygve Hammer, North Dakota Democratic candidate for U.S. House. BEK TV hoped to host a live debate between both U.S. House candidates, but Republican candidate Julie Fedorchak declined the opportunity to participate.

BEK TV is not new to delivering high-quality, comprehensive debates. Just in the last month, BEK TV broadcast two separate debates on two of the five measures that voters will be deciding on this November. Measure 4 has to do with legalizing recreational marijuana, and Measure 5 proposes abolishing property taxes. Both debates were broadcast as a special edition of BEK TV's Open Range, hosted by Gary Emineth. Viewers can watch both debates on-demand on BEK TV+.

BEK TV remains committed to its mission of delivering real, uncensored, and unscripted news to the people of North Dakota. These debates are an important part of ensuring that all voters have the information they need to make informed decisions on Election Day.

To watch the upcoming live debates over-the-air on BEK TV, viewers can find their local BEK TV channel by visiting the Channel Finder at https://www.bek.tv/channel-finder.

To watch the ND Gubernatorial Debate, live or on-demand, visit https://www.bektv.plus/videos/ndgubernatorialdebate/2024-10-14.

To watch the ND Senatorial Debate, live or on-demand, visit https://www.bektv.plus/videos/ndsenatorialdebate/2024-10-16.

To watch the One-on-One Interview with U.S. House Candidate Trygve Hammer, live or on-demand, visit https://www.bektv.plus/videos/specialreport/2024-10-16.

To watch the debate on Measure 4, visit https://www.bektv.plus/videos/openrange/2024-09-25.

To watch the debate on Measure 5, visit https://www.bektv.plus/videos/openrange/2024-10-02.

The BEK TV+ app can be found online at https://www.bektv.plus/ or can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Google Play. It also can be found on Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV streaming platforms.

