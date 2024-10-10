Avolon Holdings Limited ('Avolon'), a leading global aviation finance company, announces the repricing and extension of its US$2.33 billion senior secured Term Loan B-6 facility (the 'Facility')

The facility priced at SOFR plus 1.75% (from 2.00% previously) with a SOFR floor of 0.50%, and an original issue discount (OID) of 99.875. The facility's maturity was extended by two years to 22 June 2030.

Ross O'Connor, Chief Financial Officer, Avolon commented: "We are very pleased to have successfully extended the maturity of our US$2.3 billion Term Loan B-6 to June 2030, and to have repriced the facility downwards for the second time in 12 months, with a cumulative reduction of 75bps from the original margin. The transaction was well supported by our broad lender base and is consistent with our strategy to actively manage our balance sheet."

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 141 airlines in 62 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,137 aircraft as of 30 September 2024 on a pro forma basis including the proposed acquisition of Castlelake Aviation Limited. www.avolon.aero

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to Avolon's business, financial condition, results of operations and plans. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and all of which are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "will," "could," "should," "shall," "risk," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "plans," "predicts," "continues," "assumes," "positioned" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Avolon does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update any information contained herein to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

