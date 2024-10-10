Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2024 21:14 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

'VFAF Veterans for Trump - the Movement' Documentary Film by Director Stan Fitzgerald of Georgia Veterans for America First Now Streaming on VFAF.US

The Veterans for America First production team has released their third documentary film "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" in partnership with Jared Craig L-Strategies executive producer.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.

VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement

VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement
Featuring Charles Kubic , Robert Cornicelli , Jeff Hoffmann , Elizabeth Helgelien, and producer Berney Flowers

The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Berney Flowers in a producer role.

Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.

With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival.

"VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF.US and is available for free public screenings by contacting connect@VFAF.US

Contact Information:

Jared Craig
Vice President
connect@vfaf.us
770-707-6291

SOURCE: VFAF Veterans for Trump

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
