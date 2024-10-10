FedEx Corporation: FedEx Announces Switch From Diesel to HVO To Reduce Linehaul Emissions in UK

Federal Express Corporation, the world's largest express transportation company, announces its transition to using biofuels in linehaul trucks at three UK sites as of this month.

More than 170 trucks - all tractor-trailer combinations - will now refuel with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) across FedEx locations in Parkhouse (80 tractors), Marston Gate (54 tractors), and Atherstone (38 tractors). Thanks to a two-year agreement with supplier, Crown Oil, FedEx has secured the purchase of at least four million litres of the fuel annually.

The change to HVO will deliver certified lifecycle carbon emissions savings of at least 80% compared to diesel and offers one way of reducing the emissions of operating a network of heavy goods vehicles. FedEx Express began using 100% HVO fuel as a direct replacement, or 'drop-in' alternative, to diesel, in UK operations in October 2023. This earlier trial, along with a similar pilot in the Netherlands, allowed FedEx to evaluate the practicalities of refuelling with alternative fuels and highlighted HVO as a preferred route to help FedEx transition from diesel to biofuels in its European road network.

"FedEx operates an expansive road network across the region. We're excited to share that the UK is the first country where we're able to scale the use of HVO in our operations, in what we hope will be a permanent operational change. We've been trialling our use of this fuel for eight months already and with this purchase agreement we're increasing our consumption sufficiently for our fleet to drive approximately 36,000 miles each week on alternative fuel. This decision is another step towards our long-term goal of achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040,"said James Richards, Senior Manager Road Network Operations UK, FedEx.

As well as helping to reduce the emissions of linehaul trucks, HVO can also be used in place of diesel in select pieces of ground service equipment. Under this agreement, 16 tugs - used at the same three sites to reposition accompanying trailers - will begin routine use of HVO as a drop-in fuel. While some pieces of ground service equipment are already commonly procured as battery electric, HVO offers favourable alternative to diesel where electrification of certain ground service equipment may not yet be practical.

