10.10.2024
Locusview Announces Expanded Support for Utilities With Trimble's High-Accuracy GNSS Solutions

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Locusview, a leader in Digital Construction Management (DCM) software for electric and gas utilities, today announced a new integration with Trimble® Catalyst GNSS positioning technology. This marks a significant milestone in utility management, combining Locusview's cutting-edge DCM platform with Trimble Catalyst technology to deliver an unparalleled field experience with unmatched accuracy and reliability.

Innovating Digital Construction Management

This combination of Locusview and Trimble technology brings together two industry leaders committed to transforming how utility companies manage and execute construction projects. The integration of the Trimble Catalyst GNSS technology with Locusview's DCM platform empowers utility companies with a seamless, turnkey solution that requires no extensive hardware, software configurations, or installation of supporting infrastructure. This solution redefines high-accuracy data collection, ensuring real-time insights and streamlined workflows that enhance operational efficiency and decision-making.

"We are incredibly excited to work with Trimble to integrate their GNSS hardware with our leading-edge digital construction management platform," said Danny Petrecca, VP of Business Development at Locusview. "Together, we are setting a new standard for construction data collection in the utility industry, marking a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing operational excellence and driving digital transformation across electric and gas utilities."

Deep Integration for Enhanced Usability

The integration of the Trimble Catalyst DA2 GNSS receiver with Locusview's DCM platform offers high-accuracy data collection without the need for additional infrastructure, such as installing base stations, providing a streamlined solution for electric and gas utilities. The DA2 receiver offers centimeter-level precision, even in offline environments, making it a game-changer for field operations.

The seamless integration with Locusview DCM eliminates the need for additional configurations, middleware, or third-party applications, making the technology easily accessible for end users. This ease of use ensures rapid field adoption, maintains real-time data integrity and streamlines the data collection process to provide utility companies with reliable, actionable insights that improve decision-making and operational efficiency.

"Trimble Catalyst delivers GNSS-based centimeter-level position accuracy to mobile devices, enabling field operators to be more productive, minimizing their time on-site and optimizing workflows," said Gareth Gibson, mapping and GIS marketing director at Trimble. "Together with Locusview, we're committed to offering solutions that connect the site and the field seamlessly to improve operations."

About Locusview

Founded in 2014, Locusview pioneers the Digital Construction Management space by productizing industry best practices and leveraging technology designed with a field-first approach and a user-friendly interface. Locusview's technology enables field crews to capture high-fidelity digital as-built data in real-time, ensuring a single source of truth that serves the entire enterprise. Locusview's technology is currently used by over 30 utilities, 180 contractors, and 4,000 field crews daily to drive efficiency, reduce costs and risk, and improve network resiliency and reliability. For more information, visit www.locusview.com.

Contact Information:

Danny Petrecca
Vice President Business Development
marketing@locusview.com

SOURCE: Locusview

