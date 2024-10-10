Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035 | Ticker-Symbol: INP
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2024 21:50 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Paper Company: Pinelope the Spokestree and Our Team Join Forces With Reading Is Fundamental To Inspire Young Readers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / International Paper Company:

Our "spokestree" Pinelope joined International Paper (IP) team members at a local school to promote literacy with?Reading Is Fundamental (RIF). We believe reading is fundamental, and it looks like these kids do, too!

For more than six years, RIF and IP have partnered to provide 640,000 books to more than 285,000 children across the country to inspire excitement and joy around reading through RIF's flagship Books for Ownership program.

Students at Harriet Tubman Elementary School gathered in the library to hear their favorite books read aloud. After story time, each student picked out their very own books to take home.

Education is one of the signature causes we support to make a difference in our communities. We focus on literacy from birth through third grade because reading skills form the foundation of all childhood learning. Through our partnership with RIF, more than 400 schools have received books to fuel students' imagination through reading.

To support or learn more about Reading Is Fundamental and the Books for Ownership initiative click here.

To learn more about International Paper's investments in community engagement click here.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com/.

About International Paper - EMEA

In Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), International Paper focuses on the production and marketing of fiber-based packaging and specialty pulp, employing approximately 4,400 people. As a leading supplier of high-quality corrugated containers for a multitude of applications, we serve customers throughout the region from our network of two recycled containerboard mills and 23 box plants in France, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Specialty pulp is made in Gdansk, Poland. Other products available from International Paper in the region include a variety of Kraft linerboard and other pulp products.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
