Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2024 22:14 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ATWEC Technologies: The Birch Co. Announces Acquisition of Prograde Excavating

Highly Synergistic Acquisition to Add $2 million in Annual Revenues and Vertically Integrates Development Capabilities

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / The Birch Co. (OTC PINK:ATWT), also known as Atwec Technologies, (the "Company"), a leading innovator in the construction industry, dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable homes today announced that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Prograde Excavating, an expert excavation services provider in Tulsa, OK.

Prograde Excavating specializes in residential excavation, commercial site development, demolition services and land clearing. Grounded in decades of experience, Prograde Excavating doesn't just move earth, the company reshapes landscapes with meticulous care and strategic planning. The company is dedicated to delivering top-notch services for every project, big or small, transforming construction and land development dreams into tangible realities.

"This acquisition of an established excavation contractor in a growth market is highly synergistic with our modern home building solutions in the Sunbelt region," said Josh Ploch, Chief Executive Officer of The Birch Co. "We will build on the company's achievements, enabling us to vertically integrate our residential and commercial development capabilities into other markets. The acquisition will also facilitate expansion of our customer base into demolition and land clearing verticals that we are not servicing today.

"The acquisition brings over $2 million in annual recurring revenue with its client list of residential and commercial developers, a seasoned team and numerous excavating equipment. We expect to add significant value beyond the immediately accretive revenue stream and believe the acquisition with continue to drive future growth. This also represents the first acquisition as part of our expansion strategy, with opportunity for more in the future," concluded Ploch.

The Birch Co. will acquire 100% of Prograde Excavating business and assets and is expected to close in Q4 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to be accretive beginning in Q1 FY2025.

About The Birch Co

The Birch Co is a leading innovator in the construction industry, dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable homes, high-end custom homes, and commercial construction projects to its customers. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, The Birch Co. is at the forefront of modern building solutions in the Sunbelt region.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words expect, intend, plan, believe, project, forecast, estimate, may, should, anticipate and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other essential factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group
312-261-6430
ATWT@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: ATWEC Technologies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.