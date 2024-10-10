Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885067 | ISIN: US6081901042 | Ticker-Symbol: MWK
Tradegate
10.10.24
15:08 Uhr
148,00 Euro
+2,00
+1,37 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
143,00145,0022:30
143,00144,0022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2024 22:22 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

CALHOUN, Ga., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Third Quarter 2024 earnings release on Thursday, October 24, 2024, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 11:00 am ET.

What:Mohawk Industries, Inc. 3rd Quarter 2024 Earnings Call
When:October 25, 2024
11:00 am ET
Where: www.mohawkind.com (http://www.mohawkind.com)
Select "Investor Information"
How:Live over the Internet - Simply log on via the web at the address above or
Register for the conference call at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10193716/fdbc8887b0 (https://dpregister.com/sreg/10193716/fdbc8887b0)
Live Conference Call:Dial 1-833-630-1962 (US/Canada)
Dial 1-412-317-1843 (Int'l)

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through November 22, 2024, by dialing US: 1-877-344-7529, Canada: 1-855-669-9658 or International: 1-412-317-0088 and entering Conference ID # 5581374. The call will be archived and available for replay under the "Investor Information" tab of mohawkind.com for replay for one year.

ABOUT MOHAWK
Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex. During the past two decades, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand and the United States.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2239


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.