FastSensor Partners With SEMA Show to Revolutionize Analytics for Exhibitors

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / FastSensor, a leader in AI-powered analytics for in-person events, is excited to announce its partnership with the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) to provide cutting-edge visitor engagement insights for exhibitors at the upcoming SEMA Show. This collaboration aims to empower brands and booth operators with actionable analytics, enhancing their ability to optimize their presence and maximize impact during the prestigious trade show.

FastSensor's innovative ecosystem leverages discreetly installed sensors to measure foot traffic and visitor engagement in real time. By tracking interactions and movement patterns, FastSensor provides deep insights into visitor behavior, engagement levels and the flow of traffic through an exhibit booth. Utilizing tools like conversion funnels, connected journey charts and heatmaps, FastSensor reveals how each display area and content engagement contributes to overall success of the booth, empowering exhibitors to optimize their strategies and enhance the impact of their presence.

"Partnering with SEMA is an exciting opportunity for FastSensor," said Daniel Bichara, CEO of FastSensor. "Our goal is to help exhibitors make data-driven decisions that enhance their engagement with attendees. By providing real-time analytics, we empower brands to refine their strategies on the fly, ensuring a more impactful presence at the show."

As part of this partnership, exhibitors can request comprehensive post-event reports, offering detailed insights that inform future strategic planning and optimization efforts. This level of detailed analytics is available at the SEMA Show for the first time, providing exhibitors with a competitive edge in understanding their audience and improving their exhibition strategies.

"SEMA is dedicated to fostering innovation and providing our exhibitors with the tools they need to succeed," said Andy Tompkins, SEMA Trade Show Director. "By collaborating with FastSensor, we're excited to offer our exhibitors a new platform solution for measuring and enhancing visitor engagement, ultimately elevating the overall event experience and ROI."

The integration of FastSensor's technology at the SEMA Show will not only benefit exhibitors but also enhance the experience for attendees, allowing for more personalized interactions and a greater understanding of their interests.

About FastSensor

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Diego, CA, FastSensor is an AI-powered ecosystem that measures foot traffic and visitor engagement in exhibits and experiential spaces. By providing actionable analytics to event organizers, venues, brands, and booth operators, FastSensor helps drive optimizations and improvements, transforming the in-person event experience. To learn more about FastSensor, visit www.fastsensor.com.

About SEMA and the SEMA Show

The SEMA Show is a trade show produced by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), a nonprofit trade association founded in 1963. Since the first SEMA Show debuted in 1967, the annual event has served as the leading venue bringing together manufacturers and buyers within the automotive specialty equipment industry. Products featured at the SEMA Show include those that enhance the styling, functionality, comfort, convenience and safety of cars and trucks. Additional details are available at www.semashow.com or www.sema.org, 909/396-0289.

