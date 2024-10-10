Our Support for World Bicycle Relief

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / CNH

World-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH, is supporting Non-Governmental Organization (NGO)World Bicycle Relief!

CNH is joining forces with World Bicycle Relief to create meaningful change by empowering individuals and communities through the transformative power of bicycles.

CNH's support is making a significant impact by providing bicycles to people in rural areas of Africa, thereby enhancing their access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. Bicycles are more than just a mode of transport; they are powerful tools for empowerment and growth.

Click here for more information on the organization!

Our Biking New Ground Champions for 2024: Patsy Maegerman from Belgium, Solène Saba from France, Manuela Marengo from Italy and Silvia Kaltofen from Austria.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH

View the original press release on accesswire.com