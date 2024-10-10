Our Support for World Bicycle Relief

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / CNH
World-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH, is supporting Non-Governmental Organization (NGO)World Bicycle Relief!
CNH is joining forces with World Bicycle Relief to create meaningful change by empowering individuals and communities through the transformative power of bicycles.
CNH's support is making a significant impact by providing bicycles to people in rural areas of Africa, thereby enhancing their access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. Bicycles are more than just a mode of transport; they are powerful tools for empowerment and growth.
