Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - Former Miss Cayman Islands 1992, Pamela Ebanks-Small, who operates Girl Power Limited, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young women, is introducing a new dynamic to pageantry in the Cayman Islands. Young women will now have the opportunity to represent their country on the international stage at prestigious events like the Miss World, Miss Supranational, and Miss Teen World pageants.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands - On October 26, 2024, at the ARC Camana Bay, the Miss World Cayman Islands organization will crown three international queens: Miss World Cayman Islands, Miss Supranational Cayman Islands, and Miss Teen World Cayman Islands 2024-2025. Both Leanni Tibbetts, Miss World Cayman Islands, and Melissa Bridgemohan, Miss Supranational Cayman Islands will crown their successors.

Caymanian Entrepreneur and franchise holder for the Cayman Islands for Miss World, Miss Supranational and Miss Teen World, Pamela Ebanks-Small is flipping the narrative. "This is a unique opportunity for local and global businesses to be part of an empowering movement, one that redefines beauty and promotes leadership and community impact. As the Minister of Tourism & Ports, I am honored to be a major sponsor for this upcoming event."- Hon. Kenneth V. Bryan, MP, Minister of Tourism & Ports.





Hon. Kenneth V. Bryan, MP, Minister of Tourism & Ports, Major Sponsor of the Miss World Cayman Islands Organization

Pamela Ebanks-Small, Director of Girl Power Ltd. has made it her mission to show that pageantry goes far beyond outward appearances. "This is about more than just a crown," she emphasizes. "It's about empowering young women to pursue their dreams, serve their communities, and use their platforms for meaningful change. We want to challenge the outdated notion that beauty is just skin deep. Our contestants are purpose-driven leaders, each with a unique story and vision for the future."





Pamela Ebanks-Small, Director of Miss World Cayman Islands and Miss Supranational Cayman Islands

This year's contestants reflect a diverse array of passions, talents, and ambitions. These young women are not only intelligent and driven but are also deeply committed to making an impact on their communities.





Miss Teen World Contestants

Miss World, Miss Supranational Contestants

A Call for Sponsors

Pamela Ebanks-Small is calling on sponsors who align with this broader vision. "We want partners who see the value in supporting not just a beauty pageant but a movement for young women to lead with purpose and integrity," she said. "This is a chance for businesses to associate with a cause that's about more than appearances--it's about empowering the next generation of Caymanian leaders."

Miss World Cayman Islands Teams Up with KISS PR Digital to Champion Leadership and Community Impact

Miss World Cayman Islands has partnered with KISS PR Brand Story Public Relations to build a powerful brand presence and promote this impactful cause.

Join Us at the Grand Event

Where: ARC Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Save the date: October 26, 2024

Tickets are available at ticketsplus.ky, CEL Beauty and MAR Boutique or through contestants and committee members.

KISS PR is the Official PR Sponsor for the Miss World, Miss Supranational, and Miss Teen World Contestants

