Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.36 per Share

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share for the third quarter of 2024 which is an increase of $0.01 per share, compared to the prior quarter. This dividend is payable on October 31, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 21, 2024.

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank

Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 12 banking locations in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Contact

