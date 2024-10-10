National Association of Broadcasters: NAB Show New York Embodies NYC's Status as the Media Capital of the World, Expanding Beyond Broadcast and Media Industries

New products, innovative technologies and high-level discussions position attendees for success in 2025

The 2024 NAB Show New York concluded, solidifying its place as the must-attend East Coast event for not only broadcast, media and entertainment professionals but for anyone creating content across various industries. With more than 12,000 attendees, some 250 Exhibitors, 50 of which are first-timers, and 20 new product launches, the Show offered a comprehensive look at the latest trends and innovations shaping the industry. Held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, the Show's Q4 timing provided a pivotal opportunity for professionals to explore end-of-year purchases and prepare strategic decisions for 2025.

NAB Show New York continues to attract growing enterprise audiences, including government agencies, higher education, finance and more. Attendees from Bank of America, Best Buy, Capital One, Dell, Ford Motor Company, IBM, JP Morgan Chase, LIV Golf, MLB, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, NYU, Pepsico, Pfizer, QVC, Samsung Ads, United Nations, U.S. Air Force, U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Military Academy and other notable brands attended, reinforcing the event's expanding reach. Attending brands from the core audience include ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, HBO, Audacy, Urban One and Univision. This diverse mix of attendees makes NAB Show New York a critical event for anyone involved in content creation, distribution and monetization.

NAB Show New York's unique positioning in the media capital of the world attracted a high-quality audience of decision-makers, with 79% of attendees actively involved in buying decisions, which is up roughly 6% from last year, and 34% serving as final decision-makers. Notably, three-quarters of attendees do not attend NAB Show in Las Vegas, offering Exhibitors the chance to connect with a fresh regional audience. Additionally, preliminary data shows roughly 64% of attendees were first-timers, reinforcing the event's ability to reach new professionals and drive meaningful business connections.

"NAB Show New York is where professionals across all industries come to connect, explore new technologies and make key business decisions," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director of NAB Global Connections and Events. "With Q4 being such a critical buying season, this event allows attendees to finalize their budgets and set the stage for 2025. Our Exhibitors provided the tools and solutions that will shape content creation, distribution and monetization in the coming year."

Key Trends & Highlights

With more than 75 educational sessions, NAB Show New York explored the latest industry trends, along with product launches and Exhibitor showcases across pivotal areas including artificial intelligence, the creator economy, live and virtual production, sports media and streaming. Here are highlights of the key trends and topics:

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning - AI is transforming media workflows, from enhancing audience engagement to automating content creation and delivery. The role of AI in sports broadcasting, disinformation management and campaign planning was front and center.

Sessions : AI Takes the Field : Explored AI's role in revolutionizing sports broadcasting and real-time analytics on the show floor. Deepfakes, Cheapfakes and Gen AI in the Election : Tackled the challenge of AI-generated disinformation in political coverage during the Election Coverage Summit.

Speakers : Scott Ehrlich, chief innovation officer, Sinclair discussed the latest technologies tackling misinformation. Claire Leibowicz , head of AI and Media Integrity, The Partnership on AI, discussed disinformation and AI during an election.

New Products & Exhibiting Companies : Eon Media Corporation launched eonArchivesAI , an AI solution that transforms media archives into monetizable assets. Moments Lab Plugin for Premiere Pro debuted, an AI-powered plugin for fast content discovery and clipping directly in Premiere Pro. Exhibitors: AWS, Maxon, Quantum, SDVI, Sony (Ci Media Cloud), Western Digital Zero Density



Creator Economy - With the creator economy driving new forms of content monetization and social engagement, NAB Show New York focused on how independent creators can leverage digital tools and platforms for success.

Sessions : The Creator Era: Explored how creators are reshaping media and commerce through direct audience engagement in one of the theaters open to all attendees. Thriving Solo: Offered strategies for solopreneurs to navigate and succeed in the digital content landscape on the show floor.

Speakers : Brett Dashevsky , head of content creators, Kickstarter, moderated a panel of solopreneurs. Jasmine Enberg , VP & Principal Analyst at eMarketer, discussed market trends within the creator economy.

Product Launches & Exhibiting Companies : Magewell launched a portable, all-in-one live production and streaming system. Tamron Americas debuted new lenses, ideal for portrait and travel photographers and filmmakers. Exhibitors: 1SourceVideo, AWS, Avid, B&H, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Fujifilm, Panasonic Connect, Quantum, Sony/Crispin



Live & Virtual Production - From cinema tools being used in live events to virtual production environments, this trend focused on how technology is revolutionizing production workflows and storytelling techniques.

Sessions : Behind the Scenes of Virtual Production Unplugged : AbelCine and The Garage presented in a theater how virtual production is reshaping live event creation. The Filmmaker's Toolbox: In more free education, Fujifilm provided insights on using new production tools for both live and pre-recorded content.

Speakers : Matt DeGroot, VP of production, Crooked Media/Pod Save America talked innovative sound design and video strategies. Sarah Austin Jenness , executive producer, The Moth discussed talent working with production and marketing departments.

New Products & Exhibiting Companies : farmerswife showcased farmerswife 7.1 , a project management software with new budgeting tools and enhanced equipment management for post-production workflows. Marshall Electronics displayed the CV612 PTZ camera , which features the ability to automatically track, follow and frame presenters using AI facial learning. Exhibitors: Brainstorm Multimedia, Chyron, ENCO Systems, Evertz, EVS, Ikegami, Lawo, Quantum, Ross Video, Sony/Crispin, Technocrane, Zero Density



Radio, Podcasting & Audio - As the audio industry continues to grow, discussions focused on how radio and podcasting are evolving with new technology, data-driven audience engagement and innovative sound design.

Sessions : How Marketing and Technology Work Together to Grow Audiences: Examined how data insights and marketing strategies are driving audience growth. Innovative Sound Design for Radio and Podcasts: Focused on how audio design can enhance listener engagement. Both highlighted sessions were part of the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum.

Speakers : Bobby Bones , radio personality and host of the Marconi Radio Awards , captivated attendees as host, celebrating excellence in radio and was honored with the prestigious NAB Distinguished Service Award. Leah Reis-Dennis , VP of Podcast Content Strategy, Audacy, shared insights on the intersection of technology and podcasting.

New Products & Exhibiting Companies : WorldCast Systems's SmartFM , an AI-driven energy-saving RF technology for FM radio broadcasters, without compromising audio quality. Telos Alliance debuted their Media Solutions initiative in the U.S., focusing on immersive sound and deeper personalization. Exhibitors: Orban Labs, Stream Station, Telos Alliance, Wheatstone Corporation



Sports Media - With evolving sports media rights and production techniques, the sports industry is adapting to new platforms, immersive experiences and fan engagement strategies.

Sessions : Changing the Game - Evolving Broadcast Rights in Sports: Delved into the strategies behind navigating the fragmentation of sports media rights. From Studio to Stadiums: Explored how production techniques are enhancing fan experiences across multiple platforms. Both of these featured sessions were accessible to all badge holders.

Speakers : Bill Ordowe r, EVP & CLO, National Women's Soccer League talked about the growth of women's sports. Sarah Flynn , chief marketing officer, 35V / Boardroom talked about athletes building media brands.

New Products & Exhibiting Companies : Lawo unveiled the HOME Downstream Keyer , a tool for advanced production needs. Kamera Tools launched a suite of products for production. Exhibitors: Avid, Clear-Com, EVS, Fujifilm/Fujinon, Grass Valley, Multidyne, Panasonic Connect, Riedel Communications, Ross Video



Streaming - As streaming platforms continue to expand, discussions at NAB Show New York highlighted the need for cross-platform measurement, innovative monetization strategies and AI-driven content delivery optimization.

Sessions : How Tubi is Surging in the Streaming Wars: Explored the growth strategies behind one of the fastest-growing streaming platforms. This discussion was on the show floor. Advanced Streaming and FAST Revenue Strategies: Focused on how local TV stations can maximize streaming revenue as part of the Local TV Strategies Conference.

Speakers : Anjali Sud , CEO of Tubi, discussed the impact of AI on content streaming. Sahand Sepehrnia , EVP of Digital Content Strategy and Business, CBS News, Stations, Entertainment and Sports explored revenue strategies.

New Products & Exhibiting Companies : Magewell introduced a portable, all-in-one live production and streaming system. FOR-A Americas showcased SOAR-A Edge , an IP-based live production platform with expandable architecture and signal conversion to SMPTE ST 2110 for secure remote production and gateway-free streaming. Exhibitors: AWS, Blackmagic Design, Haivision, Harmonic, Imagine, Signiant, Telestream, TVU



Looking Ahead to 2025

As NAB Show New York wraps up, the industry looks forward to 2025, with Generative AI, the creator economy and live production as well as radio, television and sports broadcasting trends and topics expected to continue shaping the media landscape. The National Association of Broadcasters is already planning the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 5-9 (Exhibits 6-9) and the 2025 NAB Show New York October 22-23. Stay up-to-date on the latest show news by adding your name to the media list.

About NAB Show New York

NAB Show New York is the premier East Coast event and marketplace for the broadcast, media, and entertainment industry, held in the media capital of the world, October 9-10 at the Javits Center. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters and co-located with the AES Show 2024 NY, this intimate gathering connects roughly 12,000 content creators, tech innovators, and business strategists with the latest tools, trends, and technology. This event features cutting-edge solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization, alongside purposeful networking opportunities and insights from industry leaders, fostering an environment where ideas are born, and partnerships thrive. For more information, visit NABShowNY.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory, and public affairs. Through advocacy, education, and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses, and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

