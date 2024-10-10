Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational and activity update. Third quarter, 2024 financial results are scheduled to be released on November 7, 2024.

TERM-DEBT REPAYMENT UPDATE

Journey and its long-term capital provider and largest shareholder, Alberta Investment Management Corporation ("AIMCo"), have reached an agreement today to amend the repayment terms of its remaining outstanding balance. Under the existing repayment schedule, a large repayment of $11.1 million plus accrued interest was to be made on October 31, 2024. AIMCo has agreed to blend this balloon payment with existing monthly repayments, and also extend the ultimate maturity of the debt. As a result, monthly principal repayments of $2.9 million will commence in November of 2024 and will continue until March of 2025. Thereafter, the repayments of principal will drop to $1.9 million for the period from April of 2025 until August of 2025. The ultimate maturity of all debt has now been extended from April 30, 2025 to August 29, 2025. Under the new repayment schedule the remaining indebtedness to AIMCo at the end of 2024 will now be $18.2 million versus $9.0 million under the previous repayment schedule. The revised repayment schedule will be instrumental in providing the Company with enhanced means to fund the anticipated obligations under the previously announced Duvernay joint venture with Spartan Delta Corp.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Journey has completed a divestment of assets in Berrymoor and Keystone, Alberta effective October 1, 2024. The sales volumes associated with these assets were approximately 130 boe/d (35% crude oil and natural gas liquids). The Adjusted Funds Flow impact of this divestment has no material impact on 2024 guidance. To date in 2024, Journey has completed a series of minor dispositions of non-core assets, all of which had no material impact on sales volumes or cash flow. These dispositions, combined with Journey's own asset retirement obligation program for 2024, are expected to result in a reduction of aggregate, end-of-life costs by over $20 million (undiscounted, unescalated) by the end of the year. The majority of this reduction relates to inactive assets.

CAPITAL PROGRAM UPDATE

Journey's Gilby Power Project continues to progress towards the projected in-service-date ("ISD") of March 2025. Journey has not received an ISD date for the Mazeppa project at this point and anticipates moving some previously forecasted Mazeppa expenditures from 2024 into 2025.

Spartan Delta Corp. has drilled the first of two Duvernay wells and is now drilling the second well. Journey's working interest in these two wells is 31.38%.

OUTLOOK & GUIDANCE

Journey is maintaining its current guidance pertaining to sales volumes and intends to provide additional guidance later in the year as it completes the 2025 budget process including the refinement of the Duvernay capital spending with its partner. Journey's Stolberg volumes (300 boe/d, 35% liquids) remain shut-in and Journey is continuing to look at alternative solutions to bringing these volumes back on. Journey currently forecasts these volumes will remain down until late 2024. Third quarter volumes were impacted by the Stolberg shut-ins as well as the shut-in of other minor natural gas properties. Current production guidance for the third quarter is to be between 10,900-11,100 boe/d (55% liquids).

Adjusted Funds Flow for the third quarter is forecast to be $13-14 million. Funds flow was positively impacted by lower operating costs, but partially offset by lower than forecast commodity prices, for natural gas in particular.

Journey has embarked on a careful and prudent expansion of its business plan to grow the Company profitably. This includes executing on acquisitions the timing of which can be unpredictable and when executed on, can defer drilling plans. In addition, this business plan includes the repayment of the remainder of the outstanding AIMCo term debt. AIMCo has been instrumental in helping achieve the Company's goals by working with us once again to adjust their debt repayments in the face of very low natural gas prices.

About the Company

Journey is a Canadian exploration and production company focused on conventional, oil-weighted operations in western Canada. Journey's strategy is to grow its production base by drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, executing on accretive acquisitions. Journey seeks to optimize its legacy oil pools on existing lands through the application of best practices in horizontal drilling and, where feasible, with water floods. In addition, Journey is expanding its electricity generation footprint with one project operating in Countess, Alberta; one under construction in Gilby; and one in regulatory approvals in High River, Alberta.

