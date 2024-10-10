PayToMe.co Joins North American Partner Conference to Accelerate Fintech Growth

Expanding Strategic Partnerships with US Bank for Global Financial Inclusion

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / PayToMe.co, an AI-driven fintech marketplace, is proud to announce its participation in the North American Partner Conference , hosted by US Bank in Washington, D.C.. As an MSP partner of US Bank, PayToMe.co is dedicated to building a fintech marketplace that simplifies cross-border payments and embedded finance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) globally.

This conference provides PayToMe.co with the opportunity to expand its strategic partnerships, strengthen relationships with existing collaborators, and meet new potential investors. With US Bank playing a pivotal role as both a corporate partner and the event's host, PayToMe.co will continue its mission to deliver seamless financial solutions through its fintech marketplace, which integrates AI-driven tools, patented Text-to-Pay technology, and cross-border payments.

Our Vision

At PayToMe, we aim to be the Amazon of fintech marketplace for SMBs globally, and committed to enhancing cross-border payments, driving financial inclusion, and helping SMBs overcome financial barriers.

Leveraging Strategic Partnerships for Growth

With strong partnerships with US Bank, Stripe, Plaid, and AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX ), PayToMe.co has built a comprehensive marketplace to meet the unique needs of SMBs. The platform connects businesses to over 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications, simplifying financial operations and driving financial inclusion.

Supported by Startupbootcamp, the world's top accelerator, PayToMe.co is among the top 1% of global startups. This connection has provided the company access to 5,000+ mentors, corporate partners, and investors, helping accelerate its marketplace expansion.

"Partnering with US Bank as an MSP has been a key part of our growth strategy, and we are honored to participate in the North American Partner Conference," said Mike Ulker, Founder & CEO of PayToMe.co. "Our mission is to build a fintech marketplace, much like Amazon transformed e-commerce, where businesses can access integrated financial solutions with ease. This conference allows us to deepen our partnerships and connect with new investors who share our vision."

Addressing Financial Challenges for SMBs

SMBs face significant financial obstacles, with $48 billion lost annually due to fraud, payment delays, and invoicing errors. PayToMe.co's platform addresses these challenges by offering AI-driven fraud protection, customizable invoicing, and embedded finance capabilities, enabling SMBs to scale without the burden of complex IT systems.

Join Us at the North American Partner Conference

PayToMe.co invites potential investors, corporate partners, and fintech innovators to connect during the North American Partner Conference in Washington, D.C.. Committed to promoting financial inclusion and contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), PayToMe.co looks forward to forming new collaborations and expanding its mission of driving global financial solutions.

About PayToMe.co:

Based in Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co is a fintech marketplace specializing in AI-driven payment solutions, cross-border financial transactions, and customizable digital invoicing for over 100 countries. With connections to 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications through strategic partnerships including Stripe, Plaid, US Bank, and AppTech Payments Corp . (Nasdaq:APCX ), PayToMe.co is at the forefront of innovation in the financial services industry. Its suite of services, including Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) , empowers businesses to optimize financial processes, enhance cash flow, reduce fraud while contributing to a sustainable and socially responsible financial ecosystem. PayToMe has been honored with eight American and International business awards for Technology Excellence and Social Impact. For more information, visit www.paytome.co.

Media Contact:

Mike Ulker

support@paytome.co

https://paytome.co/contact-us

