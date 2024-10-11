Sanofi, the French pharmaceutical giant, is on the brink of a significant transformation as it nears the final stages of negotiations to sell its over-the-counter medication division. The deal, potentially valued at around $15 billion, has caught investors' attention, driving the company's stock price up by 0.99% to €101.54. This strategic move reflects Sanofi's aim to sharpen its focus on immune diseases and vaccine development, potentially strengthening its position in the competitive pharmaceutical sector. The investment firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice has emerged as the likely buyer after outbidding competitors, setting the stage for one of Europe's largest acquisitions this year.

Financial Outlook and Market Performance

Despite the positive market reaction to the potential sale, Sanofi faces some financial headwinds. The company reported a 14.7% decrease in operating profit for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year, attributing the decline to challenging market conditions. However, the stock has shown resilience, with a slight increase of 0.66% to €101.20. Sanofi's market capitalization currently stands at €131.1 billion, with analysts projecting a dividend of €3.76 per share for the 2024 fiscal year, yielding a 4.06% dividend return. The company's price-to-earnings ratio is expected to improve from the current 23.47 to 13.19 in 2024, suggesting potential for enhanced value in the coming year.

