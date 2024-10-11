Anzeige
11.10.2024 01:18 Uhr
Xa Africa Pty Ltd: XA NETWORK EXPANDS TO AFRICA WITH LAUNCH OF XA AFRICA, BACKED BY TECH VETERANS

An exclusive investment network founded by tech alumni in Southeast Asia expands to support and fuel the vibrant African startup ecosystem.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XA Network, a leading investment network founded by tech alumni in Southeast Asia, today announced its expansion into Africa with the launch of XA Africa. The move underscores the network's vision and commitment to fostering innovation and supporting promising startups globally.

XA Africa logo

XA Africa is founded by a trio of experienced tech professionals:

  • Nitin Gajria, former MD of Google Sub-Saharan Africa
  • Jason Scott, venture capitalist and an architect of the Black Founders Fund at Google
  • Marek Dawidowicz, current Marketing Director at YouTube and South African native

"Founders of technology startups in Africa are uniquely placed to solve some of Africa's most profound challenges and unlock its greatest opportunities. We see the foray of XA Network into Africa as a natural progression, allowing us to connect amazing founders to experienced and expert operators from the tech industry", says Nitin Gajria, Co-Founder of XA Africa.

XA Africa aims to connect exceptional African tech founders with seasoned investors and industry experts, primarily from global and regional technology companies, to provide not just capital but also the guidance and support needed to scale their ventures. The newly established XA Africa has already made notable investments in promising African startups, including:

  • Crop2Cash (Nigeria)
  • BuuPass (Kenya)
  • Kaya (South Africa)
  • Talamus Health (Ghana)

"We are excited to have XA network on board because of their strong network of experts who are open to listening and helping. They've introduced us to advisors from Expedia and truly understand the dynamics of emerging markets, making them a valuable investor." - Sonia Kabra & Wyclife Omondi - Founders of BuuPass

"Partnering with XA Network has been a game-changer for our company. Their strategic guidance and network have opened doors to new opportunities, and we're excited to see the impact of our collaboration continue to unfold. We're grateful for their trust in our vision." - Michael Ogundare - CEO of Crop2Cash

Since its inception six years ago, XA Network has established itself as a significant player in the Southeast Asian startup ecosystem, making nearly 100 investments in the region, and consistent ranked as #1 investment network in the region. XA Network comprises senior leaders from prominent global and regional technology companies and notable company founders. This approach distinguishes XA Network, enabling it to offer portfolio companies unparalleled guidance and support from experienced industry operators.

We also see an opportunity to build a stronger bridge between ecosystems in Africa and Southeast Asia along the way. In fact, this investment hypothesis has already been proven across some of the African founders we are currently supporting.", Mr Gajria added.

The XA Africa team will be hosting their first public Demo Day webinar on Thursday November 7, 1-2pm GMT+1, where Africa focused investors can meet and invest in four founding companies and learn more about XA Africa. Click here to register for the event.

For more information, please visit https://xanetwork.co/

For media queries, please contact:
Carmelita Lumempouw-Didoné
press@xanetwork.co

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527115/XA_Africa_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xa-network-expands-to-africa-with-launch-of-xa-africa-backed-by-tech-veterans-302273341.html

