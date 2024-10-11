Anzeige
Freitag, 11.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
11.10.2024 02:14 Uhr
Jereh Group: Jereh Hosts Natural Gas Industry Synergy Summit and Launches First Compressor Unit at New Industrial Park

YANTAI, China, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Jereh • Natural Gas Industry Synergy Summit" recently convened in Yantai, creating a premier international forum for comprehensive dialogue within the natural gas sector. The summit, set against the backdrop of accelerating global energy transition, brought together over 200 industry leaders, experts, and key stakeholders from nearly 20 countries.

Jereh · Natural Gas Industry Synergy Summit

The summit featured a series of insightful keynote speeches and panel discussion addressing critical topics, including the collaborative development of the natural gas industry and the role of innovation at Jereh. Esteemed professionals from prominent companies, such as Jereh, ConocoPhillips, S&P Global, Ariel, Caterpillar, Waukesha, and Siemens, shared their expert analysis. Notably, Markel Hubinette, President of ConocoPhillips China, Michael Stoppard, Chief Strategist for Global Gas at S&P Global, and Liu He, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, contributed valuable insights. Their discussions illuminated the latest trends and future forecasts for the digital transformation of the natural gas sector, emphasizing the urgent need for adaptation and innovation in an ever-evolving energy landscape.

First compressor unit produced at Jereh's new Natural Gas Industrial Park was officially unveiled

As part of the summit, the first compressor unit produced at Jereh's new Natural Gas Industrial Park was officially unveiled. This facility integrates research and development, production, testing, and logistics, significantly enhancing Jereh's production capacity. The new industrial park triples the production capabilities and serves as a foundation for optimizing product structures and improving delivery efficiency. The first compressor unit, built according to advanced international design principles and technical standards, offers substantial benefits in efficiency, energy conservation, and environmental protection, supporting various stages of natural gas extraction, processing, and transportation.

In the context of escalating climate change and environmental challenges, the urgency for global energy transformation has never been more pronounced. Natural gas, recognized for its cleanliness, abundant reserves, and mature infrastructure, plays a critical role in supporting the decarbonization of the global energy system.

In recent years, Jereh Natural Gas has experienced remarkable growth, establishing itself as a formidable presence in the global energy landscape. The company maintains a customer-centric approach, leveraging technological innovation to consistently deliver value. During the summit, Jereh signed strategic cooperation agreements with key partners, signifying a robust advancement in its globalization strategy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527749/Jereh___Natural_Gas_Industry_Synergy_Summit.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527750/First_compressor_unit_produced_Jereh_s_Natural_Gas_Industrial_Park_officially.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jereh-hosts-natural-gas-industry-synergy-summit-and-launches-first-compressor-unit-at-new-industrial-park-302273512.html

