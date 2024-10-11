Nvidia's stock continues its impressive ascent, inching closer to its all-time high of $140.76. The AI chip giant has seen a remarkable 168% increase in value since the beginning of the year, captivating investors and analysts alike. This surge is fueled by optimistic industry sentiment and sustained high sales figures, solidifying Nvidia's dominance in the booming AI sector. Despite a slight 0.4% dip to $132.07 on NASDAQ, the stock demonstrates remarkable strength, sitting 236.61% above its 52-week low.

Analysts Predict Further Growth Amid Market Challenges

While experts foresee additional upside potential, with an average price target of $402.50, some urge caution due to the company's high valuation. Nvidia faces intensifying competition as new players like Cerebras Systems enter the market with innovative technologies. Cerebras' Wafer-Scale Engine promises higher bandwidth and more memory than conventional chips. However, Nvidia's established market position and continuous innovation keep it at the forefront of the AI chip industry. The coming weeks will reveal whether Nvidia can surpass its record high and potentially set new benchmarks in the face of this evolving competitive landscape.

Ad

The latest Nvidia figures speak volumes: Urgent action required for Nvidia shareholders. Is it worth investing, or should you sell? Find out what to do now in our current free analysis from 11 October.

Continue reading here ...