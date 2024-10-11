Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2024) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") is delighted to announce the appointment of Svetlana Sigalova as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 11, 2024. Svetlana will succeed Niall Donnelly, who has served as CFO since 2016.

Svetlana Sigalova brings a wealth of expertise from her time at Moderna, where she served as Vice President of Commercial Finance and led the financial operations for over $6 billion in global sales. Her proven ability to develop financial infrastructure and planning systems was pivotal in Moderna's rapid growth during the pandemic. Prior to Moderna, Svetlana held senior finance leadership positions at Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where she managed multibillion-dollar revenue streams, built high-performance finance teams, and drove operational efficiency.

Niall will transition to a strategic new role as EVP - Corporate Governance & Chief Sustainability Officer, where he will report to CEO and play a key part in strengthening Cosmo's corporate governance framework and driving the Company's mission to advance environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. With a focus on achieving carbon footprint reduction and sustainable business practices, Niall's leadership will ensure Cosmo continues to build a strong and responsible organization with a robust governance structure that aligns with the Company's long-term growth and value creation. He will also remain an executive member of the Board of Directors of Cosmo.

Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo, commented: "Svetlana's appointment marks a pivotal step in Cosmo's global expansion strategy. With her extensive experience in fast-growing, global organizations, she will be an invaluable asset in guiding our financial strategy, driving performance, and supporting our mission to enhance our presence in international markets. We are excited to have her expertise as we take Cosmo to the next level."

Giovanni added: "At the same time, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Niall for his outstanding service as CFO over the past eight years. Niall has been instrumental in shaping Cosmo's financial foundation, and we are thrilled that he will continue to bring his vast experience and strategic insight to our corporate governance and ESG efforts. His leadership in establishing strong governance frameworks and driving sustainability initiatives will be key in reinforcing the commitment of our Company to responsible growth and long-term value."

Svetlana Sigalova stated: "I am truly honored to join Cosmo's dynamic team and excited to work alongside the Management Team and employees to support the company's ambitious growth plans. It is a privilege to contribute to such an innovative organization with solid revenue drivers and promising R&D projects. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help drive Cosmo's financial excellence and global expansion."

About Cosmo

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare and transforming people's lives by researching and developing innovative products that tackle unfulfilled healthcare demands. As a pharmaceutical company, Cosmo is active in the areas of healthtech/AI, dermatology, gastroenterology and contract manufacturing & development. The current growth drivers, including the state-of-the-art GI Genius intelligent endoscopy system that enhances polyp detection rates during colonoscopy and the prescription drug Winlevi® to treat acne are generating substantial revenue streams. The Company's proprietary MMX® technology enables targeted delivery of active ingredients in the colon and is a cornerstone of its product development. Cosmo also has a robust clinical development pipeline, which includes Breezula® for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia. For the commercialization and distribution of its products, Cosmo collaborates with leading partners worldwide, including Medtronic and Sun Pharma. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin (Ireland) and has offices also in San Diego (USA), and Lainate/Rome/Catania (Italy). The Company currently has approximately 300 employees, all dedicated to making a significant impact in the field of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

