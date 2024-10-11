Anzeige
Northern Data Group Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) ('Northern Data Group' or 'the Group' ), a leading provider of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, today announces that it has scheduled its third quarter 2024 earnings conference call for Thursday, October 17th, 2024, at 4:00 P.M. CET.

During the call, management will discuss its operations and the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

This conference call will be available through an audio webcast. Please use this link to register.

Additionally, analysts can join the conference call using their local dial-in number:

Germany Toll-Free: +49 800 0009712
United Kingdom/International Toll-Free: +44 800 358 1035
United States Toll-Free: +1 855 979 6654
Global dial in numbers can be found here

Access code required: 183303

A replay of the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Northern Data Group website at Publications (northerndata.de)

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) Northern Data Group is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world's most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/northern-data-group-announces-third-quarter-2024-earnings-conference-call-302273429.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
