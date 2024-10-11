Anzeige
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
11.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Dividend Declaration

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC ('the Company')

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Final dividend

The Directors have approved a final dividend of 14.5 pence per share (2023: 14.5 pence) to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 November 2024.

Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 6 December 2024 to shareholders on the Register of Members on 8 November 2024. The ex-dividend date is 7 November 2024.

Contact for queries:

George Bayer

Company Secretary

FIL Investments International

0207 961 4240


