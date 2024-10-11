Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC ('the Company')
LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
Final dividend
The Directors have approved a final dividend of 14.5 pence per share (2023: 14.5 pence) to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 November 2024.
Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 6 December 2024 to shareholders on the Register of Members on 8 November 2024. The ex-dividend date is 7 November 2024.
Contact for queries:
George Bayer
Company Secretary
FIL Investments International
0207 961 4240
