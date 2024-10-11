Anzeige
Freitag, 11.10.2024
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
11.10.2024 09:00 Uhr
The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali: A Journey in Sustainability: New Eco-Friendly Experiences and Exclusive Bonvoy Privileges at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali

UBUD, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali continues to innovate its guest offerings with exciting new initiatives that seamlessly blend sustainability with unforgettable experiences. From the introduction of Trigona stingless bees to the launch of the resort's Hydro Haven hydroponic garden, guests can now engage with nature in unique and meaningful ways while enjoying fresh benefits as Marriott Bonvoy members.

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali combines premium with sustainability, offering eco-friendly initiatives like hydroponic gardens and beekeeping, allowing guests to connect with nature while promoting environmental care

To enhance its eco-conscious practices, the resort proudly introduces the Trigona bee hive, home to stingless bees that play a crucial role in supporting the environment. Guests can immerse themselves in this initiative by observing the bees at work, tasting honey straight from the hive, and even adopting a bee. This honey is integrated into wellness treatments such as Turmeric Honey Jamu and Honey Scrub treatments, allowing guests to enjoy its natural benefits throughout their stay.

Building on its sustainable journey, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud has also launched Hydro Haven, a hydroponic garden where fresh vegetables are grown to supply the resort's farm-to-table dining experiences. This innovative approach ensures that guests enjoy fresh, locally grown produce while supporting a more eco-friendly lifestyle during their visit.

To further enhance the guest experience, Marriott Bonvoy members can now enjoy an exclusive points redemption offer. With up to 20% off points redemptions starting from just 25,000 points per night, this limited-time promotion provides significant savings for members looking to enjoy a premium stay in Ubud's serene surroundings. The offer is available for stays booked and redeemed until March 31st, 2025.

For additional information and reservations, please visit westinubud.com or contact the reservations team at resv.dpswr@westin.com.

Follow The Westin Resort & Spa, Ubud social media to find the latest information and promotions: Instagram and Facebook

Media Contact:
Nadya Chendana
Marketing Manager Westin Resort & SPA Ubud
Nadya.chendana@westin.com

Logo The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528518/DJI_0063.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470533/Logo_The_Westin_Resort___Spa_Ubud_Bali_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-journey-in-sustainability-new-eco-friendly-experiences-and-exclusive-bonvoy-privileges-at-the-westin-resort--spa-ubud-bali-302273836.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
