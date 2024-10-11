Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11

Post Stabilisation Notice

October 11, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 500,000,000 11NC10 Callable Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2035

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme, dated 05 June 2024, as supplemented

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: DE000CZ45Y30 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: EUR 500,000,000 11NC10 Callable Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2035 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Danske Bank A/S ING Bank N.V. Landesbank Baden-Wurtemmberg

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.